CES 2026 - Doosan Presents Comprehensive Energy Solutions for the AI Era

Doosan Enerbility and HyAxiom showcase energy portfolio powering AI infrastructure, spanning large-scale gas turbines, small modular reactors (SMRs), and fuel cell technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES® 2026, Doosan Group, through its industry-leading energy subsidiaries Doosan Enerbility and HyAxiom, will unveil a portfolio of next-generation solutions designed to meet the massive energy demands of the AI era. The companies will showcase their technologies January 6–9 in West Hall, Booth 5840 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

380MW Utility Gas Turbine, Developed by Doosan Enerbility Fuel Cells, Developed by HyAxiom

As AI adoption accelerates, some estimates suggest data centers could account for up to 12% of all U.S. electricity consumption by 2030. Doosan is tackling this challenge with cleaner, more scalable, and more efficient energy systems spanning gas turbines, SMRs, and fuel cells.

At the Doosan booth, visitors will have the opportunity to explore these technologies in greater detail and gain a clearer understanding of how Doosan is powering the AI era.

Gas Turbines: Proven, Large-Scale Power for AI Infrastructure

Doosan Group's energy portfolio begins with large-scale gas turbine technology designed to deliver dependable, scalable power for AI data centers. Doosan is the first in Korea and fifth worldwide to independently develop and commercialize a large-scale gas turbine. Doosan's gas turbine technology is validated through deployments and long-term operations across multiple facilities.

Today, Doosan's gas turbines continue to serve as reliable power sources for energy-intensive AI infrastructure, and the group is expanding its leadership in scalable energy solutions by recently securing supplier contracts with a prominent U.S. tech company. Looking ahead to 2028, Doosan is developing the 100% hydrogen-fueled large gas turbine, a milestone poised to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

SMRs: Flexible, Zero-Carbon Baseload Energy

Building on decades of leadership in nuclear energy, Doosan delivers next-generation power solutions through its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies. As an SMR foundry, Doosan partners with leading SMR developers to manufacture core reactor components for advanced nuclear power plants worldwide.

Doosan's SMR solutions provide stable, zero-carbon baseload energy that can be precisely scaled to match the size, output, and operational requirements of any AI infrastructure, offering flexibility unmatched by conventional power facilities.

This capability is grounded in Doosan's unique end-to-end nuclear manufacturing expertise. Doosan is the only company in the world capable of producing nuclear reactor equipment across the full value chain—from individual components to finished products. Since the 1980s, the Group has manufactured key nuclear power plant facilities and has supplied 34 main reactor units and 124 steam generators worldwide.

Fuel Cells: Rapid-Deployment Clean Power

Complementing large-scale and baseload generation, HyAxiom's fuel cell technologies address the need for rapid deployment and localized power generation. A pioneer in fuel cell innovation, HyAxiom supplied hydrogen fuel cells for the Apollo space program and has since delivered both the world's largest LNG fuel cell power plant and the world's first 100% hydrogen fuel cell power plant. Fuel cells offer a key advantage for AI infrastructure: fast deployment timelines that enable data centers to come online quickly while delivering efficient, low-emission power close to the point of use.

At the booth, HyAxiom will highlight its PureCell® Model 400 (PAFC) fuel cell system, a compact power plant capable of delivering up to 460 kW of on-demand electricity. Operating on hydrogen, natural gas, LPG, or blended fuels, the system emits little to no emissions and provides enough electricity to power approximately 340 U.S. homes.

HyAxiom will also feature:

PAFC 10MW Power Block – A scalable solution for AI-driven data centers, microgrids, and distributed generation. Delivering high reliability in a footprint of less than half an acre, it is ideal for dense urban and industrial environments.





– A scalable solution for AI-driven data centers, microgrids, and distributed generation. Delivering high reliability in a footprint of less than half an acre, it is ideal for dense urban and industrial environments. HyAxiom Trailer Mounted Application – A modular, mobile clean-power platform engineered for rapid deployment across hospitals, command centers, military bases, research facilities, events, and emergency or seasonal power situations such as disaster recovery.

"The AI revolution is global and accelerating. As energy demand surges, our mission is to lead with cleaner, scalable fuel-cell solutions that support both businesses and communities," said Doo Soon Lee, CEO of HyAxiom.

Added Yeonin Jung, COO of Doosan Enerbility: "With our eco-focused vision, global partnerships, and broad portfolio—from SMRs and gas turbines to hydrogen and wind technologies—we are exceptionally well-positioned to power the next era of AI and advanced energy needs worldwide."

For more information about Doosan's comprehensive energy solutions, please visit Doosan Group's booth or contact [email protected].

ABOUT DOOSAN GROUP

Doosan Group, founded in 1896, is one of South Korea's oldest and most established corporations. Today, it is a global leader driving innovation across three core business pillars: Clean Energy, Smart Machines, and Advanced Materials. Leveraging its technological strengths in next-generation energy solutions—including SMRs and gas turbines—as well as global industrial technologies such as Bobcat compact equipment and AI-powered robotic solutions, Doosan continues to expand its impact worldwide. Throughout its long history, the company has continuously transformed and advanced its business portfolio to focus on industrial technology and sustainable solutions for the future.

More information about the Doosan Group is available at https://www.doosan.com/en.

