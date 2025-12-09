LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of CES 2026, Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:1477), a leading garment innovator and manufacturer, today announced a major step in its strategic investment in digital transformation. Moving to solidify its role as a tech innovation leader, Makalot is leveraging its deep industry knowledge and partnering with specialized startup Meta Intelligence, through its digital subsidiary Portal:M, to launch StyTrix, the industry's first end-to-end, real-time AI platform. This enterprise-grade AI solution is designed to revolutionize the fashion development lifecycle, marking a significant milestone for Makalot's evolution in technological innovation built on its core manufacturing excellence. The companies are teaming up with Taiwan Tech Arena to showcase StyTrix at CES 2026 (January 6-9, 2026).

CES 2026 Reveal: Makalot's StyTrix, Where Decades of Garment Mastery Meet Real-Time AI Innovation

"Makalot is channeling over three decades of garment design and manufacturing expertise to power StyTrix — the proprietary AI design engine made by designers, for designers," commented Vanessa Chou, Director of Strategic Planning, Makalot. "From designers to consumer brands to e-commerce sites, StyTrix will unleash major possibilities for the fashion industry — by accelerating production and marketing, reducing costs, and boosting sustainability, all while enabling the virtual experiences younger consumers increasingly seek."

Makalot's commitment to solving industry pain points

The fashion industry currently faces critical development problems. Traditional workflows are slow and unsustainable, with difficulties in visualizing design ideas, the high cost and time required for physical sampling, and a process where up to 80% of development effort is ultimately wasted before production even begins.

Recognizing that decades of accumulated manufacturing experience and unmatched industry expertise must be paired with cutting-edge digital solutions, Makalot is actively seeking and investing in innovative technology. Through its digital subsidiary, Portal:M, the company is forging strategic partnerships with nimble, specialized startups like Meta Intelligence. This latest collaboration is Makalot's commitment to translating its real-world manufacturing intelligence — covering complex garment construction, fabric behavior, pattern-making know-how, and supply chain workflows — into a robust AI solution. This effort ensures StyTrix is built for production alignment, offering an unparalleled understanding of garment structure, seams, and proportions to tackle inefficiencies in the industry head-on.

StyTrix: The secret to slashing waste and boosting productivity

StyTrix is poised to disrupt the fashion industry by tackling its biggest challenges:

Efficiency : It radically cuts production times, projected to deliver up to 80% higher productivity and 90% lower costs.

To address the 92 million tons of textile waste produced globally each year (UN Environment Programme), StyTrix cuts physical garment samples by up to 70%.

To unlock the secrets of AI-powered fashion design, manufacturing speed, sustainability, and cost reduction, visit Makalot, Portal:M, and Meta Intelligence at the Eureka Park, Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion, Hall G Booth #[62201] during CES 2026.

About Makalot

Makalot, founded in 1990 in Taiwan, has grown into a world-leading apparel manufacturer and sustainable enterprise. With over 33,000 employees globally, Makalot offers comprehensive OEM/ODM services supported by cutting-edge ERP systems and innovative design capabilities.

Responding to the evolving industry, the company has expanded into smart textiles and AI-driven fashion innovation, providing its global clothing brand clients with comprehensive, end-to-end fashion apparel solutions. As a strategic partner to major retailers in the US, Europe, and Asia, Makalot combines advanced supply chain management with a customer-oriented approach. Its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation keeps it at the forefront of the global apparel industry.

