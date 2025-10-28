Makalot Unveils Breakthrough Textiles and Expanded Americas Supply Chain Ahead of Functional Fabric Fair 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. and TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its participation at the upcoming Functional Fabric Fair (FFF) 2025 in Portland, Oregon (Booth #135, November 11-13), Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:1477), a global textile and apparel leader, today announced several new breakthrough textile technologies and sustainable fabrics, along with the expansion of its regional supply chain facilities to better serve US customers.

"Makalot is innovating to transform traditional fabrics into dynamic carriers of technology that create endless possibilities for expanding what people can do," commented Evan Sheu, Product Innovation Manager at Makalot. "Our return to the Fair this year is highlighting how new advancements in smart clothes create whole new functions and capabilities — from heated textiles that provide instant warmth in cold environments, to light-emitting yarns that combine fashion with safety and visibility, and elastic conductors that overcome the limitations of traditional e-textiles under stretching."

To demonstrate its commitment to the region, Makalot will also celebrate a major supply chain milestone at FFF. The company recently scaled up facilities in El Salvador to better serve customers across the Americas, enhance supply chain resilience, and strengthen customer collaboration.

WIIM: Innovative Materials and Integrated Smart Textile Solutions

With multiple patents, Makalot's WIIM smart textile platform integrates advanced technology into garments while prioritizing safety and wearability, offering cutting-edge solutions such as physiological-signal-sensing textiles (ECG, EMG, EEG), cooling and heating systems, motion-capture garments, and muscle-stimulation wearables.

Key highlights at FFF include WIIM's state-of-the-art conductive materials:

LIGHTFIBER : A patented electroluminescent fiber that emits light via AC current, making it the world's first wearable neon light . Ideal for activewear for safe, flashlight-free night-time outdoor activities, it offers visibility of up to 100 meters, multiple color options, and endless design potential.

: A patented electroluminescent fiber that emits light via AC current, making it the . Ideal for activewear for safe, flashlight-free night-time outdoor activities, it offers visibility of up to 100 meters, multiple color options, and endless design potential. Elastic Conductor: A breakthrough material that offers true stretchability for electronic conductors in e-textiles and is tested through more than 2,200 wash cycles.

Other WIIM innovations on display include:

Heated Vest Co-Developed with Clim8 : Lightweight, safe, washable, and battery-powered, with heat levels adjustable via the Clim8 app.

: Lightweight, safe, washable, and battery-powered, with heat levels adjustable via the Clim8 app. Smart Tracking Textiles :

: For clothing brands: RFID fibers enable long-distance wireless identification and inventory management, with durability of up to 100 washes.



For consumers: Duo-frequency labels provide smartphone-paired features like authenticity checks, washing instructions, and health tracking.

Sustainable Fabric Innovations

Makalot will also showcase its latest synthetic and natural fabrics that offer comfort and style while providing sustainable options for greater consumer choice:

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) : A recyclable synthetic fiber offering durability, comfort and extended product life.

: A recyclable synthetic fiber offering durability, comfort and extended product life. Thermo-regulation Wool : A finely spun wool blend with a soft handfeel and natural temperature control, ideal for single-layer garments.

: A finely spun wool blend with a soft handfeel and natural temperature control, ideal for single-layer garments. Linen-inspired Fabrics : Sustainable alternatives that replicate the breezy feel and earthy look of linen without the resource-intensive flax cultivation.

: Sustainable alternatives that replicate the breezy feel and earthy look of linen without the resource-intensive flax cultivation. Natural-fiber Leggings: Made from organic cotton, bamboo, and regenerated cellulose fibers, these leggings offer breathability, softness, and skin-friendly comfort.

Experience the future of textile technology at Makalot's Booth #135 during FFF, November 11-13, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR. Craft your own light-emitting design with our innovative LIGHTFIBER material and receive a goody!

About Makalot

Makalot, founded in 1990 in Taiwan, has grown into a world-leading apparel manufacturer and sustainable enterprise. With over 33,000 employees globally, Makalot offers comprehensive OEM/ODM services supported by cutting-edge ERP systems and innovative design capabilities.

Responding to the evolving industry, the company has expanded into smart textiles and AI-driven fashion innovation, providing its global clothing brand clients with comprehensive, end-to-end fashion apparel solutions. As a strategic partner to major retailers in the US, Europe, and Asia, Makalot combines advanced supply chain management with a customer-oriented approach. Its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation keeps it at the forefront of the global apparel industry.

