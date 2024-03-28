CES Audit Confirms Decision Makers Flocked to 2024 Show

Third party audit reveals 15% spike in senior executive attendance, record startup participation

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced its final attendance data for CES® 2024—the world's most powerful tech event—revealing 15% growth in the number of senior-level executives attending the show compared to the previous year. 138,739 participants from across the globe converged in Las Vegas to explore groundbreaking technologies across 40+ categories. A record 1442 companies exhibited on the show's startup floor, Eureka Park.

"Our annual show audit proves CES is where business gets done," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Executives and business decision makers see the value in face-to-face meetings and access to global media, which only a show like CES can provide. Nothing can replace these moments of serendipity."

Additional attendance numbers include:

56,432 (40%) international attendees, representing 161 countries, regions and territories

4312 registered exhibitors, a more than 10% increase year over year

5355 members of the media

302 of the Fortune Global 500 companies represented

191 government guests from across the globe participated in CTA's Leaders in Technology program

"We were thrilled not just to welcome more than 138,000 people to CES 2024, but to back up those numbers with an independent audit," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "Transparency is part of our ethos as an association, and it is a best practice for the events industry as exhibitors and attendees evaluate value and impact. By every measure, CES provides an unparalleled experience."

As one of the most transparent trade shows, CES adheres to rigorous auditing standards established by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. To maintain the integrity of its reports, CES engages independent auditors, fostering trust among stakeholders.

The CES 2024 Audit is available here.

Read an article in Trade Show Executive on the CES audit process and an op-ed from Gary Shapiro and Kinsey Fabrizio on the value of independent audits as an events industry best practice.

CES 2025 will return to Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, promising another groundbreaking showcase of innovation and collaboration.

About CES

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 will take place Jan. 7-10 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

