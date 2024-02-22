Consumer Technology Association Names Kinsey Fabrizio President; Gary Shapiro to Continue as CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is announcing Kinsey Fabrizio as president of CTA. Previously, Fabrizio served as Senior Vice President CES and Membership. In her new role, she will sit on the Executive Board and will be responsible for the following departments: CES, CTA Membership, CTA Conferences and Marketing and Communications. Fabrizio will also speak for the association on all matters.

Gary Shapiro, current president and CEO, will relinquish the president title but will continue to serve as CEO. Shapiro will be responsible for all association activities including CES, public policy, research and standards. Fabrizio will continue to report to Shapiro. One of the longest serving association leaders, Shapiro has been with CTA for over 40 years and recently agreed to another multi-year contract.

"This well-deserved promotion reflects not only Kinsey's many successes, excellent judgment and industry knowledge, but her executive leadership," said Gary Shapiro, CEO. "I am thrilled for Kinsey as she is the obvious choice for president."

Fabrizio joined the association in 2008 in the membership department. She quickly grew in the position and led successful efforts to expand CTA into several new areas including disruptive innovation, content and digital health. She was promoted to vice president membership in 2019 and led a major membership model and dues restructure in 2021. She became senior vice president in 2022 and soon added responsibility overseeing CES sales, which expanded dramatically under her leadership. In 2023 she added responsibility for all of CES, including international media events, conferences and show operations. By every measure, CES 2024 was a phenomenal success with over 4300 exhibitors in more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space. This year's show attracted over 135,000 attendees, with more than 40 percent from outside the United States.

Voxx CEO, Chairman of the CTA Compensation Committee and CTA Industry Executive Advisor Pat Lavelle, also praised Fabrizio, "This decision, supported unanimously by our board, resulted from years of careful succession planning and mentoring. Kinsey's hard work, successes, get-it-done and positive attitude propelled her to president. I am thrilled with the deep talent bench of CTA staff allowing us to confidently make this decision."

"Kinsey represents the best of CTA," said Deena Ghazarian, chairwoman of the CTA Executive Board and Founder and CEO of Austere. "Her thoughtful style of leadership is respected across the organization and produces results. CTA is well-positioned for the future!"

Fabrizio graduated from George Mason University in 2003 with a double major in Government and International Politics and Spanish and completed her MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus in 2022. Before joining CTA, she worked at Smith Bucklin, an association management company. She lives in Arlington, Virginia with her supportive husband, two wonderful children, and dog Rocco.

