CES honors John Deere for X Series combines in Robotics category

John Deere is a CES Innovation Award Honoree for its new X Series combines that are equipped with ActiveVision camera technology that helps farmers see inside the combine's grain tank and observe tailings so they can monitor the condition of harvested grain, right down to individual kernels. This technology is fueled by proprietary algorithms and provides farmers with information to make critical decisions in the moment, and to gather data over time to inform future actions.

"John Deere is honored to receive this award as it highlights our ongoing commitment to agriculture, innovation and technology," said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer for John Deere. "The award recognizes our efforts to build cutting-edge smart machines, systems, and solutions that unlock customer economic value through enhanced precision, automation, speed and efficiency previously not possible."

The X9 1100 is the largest John Deere X Series combine and helps farmers harvest faster without risking grain loss or quality. These machines can thresh, separate, and clean more bushels per hour—or harvest more acres per day—even under unpredictable conditions. Compared with previous models, the X9 1100 can harvest up to 70% more wheat per hour.

The artificial intelligence, computer vision, in-field machine-to-machine communication, integrated sensors and self-driving capabilities included on the X Series help make this increased harvesting productivity possible. For example, the combine can automatically adjust itself to adapt to changing conditions to run at peak levels while helping farmers with in-the-moment decision making. The combines also monitor themselves and enable farmers and John Deere service technicians to manage concerns remotely, thereby minimizing downtime and supporting profitability.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The Robotics category highlights programmable or otherwise intelligent machines capable of performing specific tasks or replicating human movement or interactions. Products are reviewed and scored by a panel of judges comprised of designers, engineers, and technology media. Products are also evaluated on their engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design; and what makes the product unique and innovative.

"Technology and innovation are at the core of how John Deere helps farmers overcome uncertainty and improve efficiency," said Hindman. "To make our customers the most profitable and sustainable farmers in the world, John Deere challenges the status quo to deliver smart, highly autonomous and connected machines, like our X Series combines that unlock opportunities for them to make more informed and accurate decisions at scale, which in turn supports the greater goal of feeding a growing world population."

CES 2021 will be an all-digital, virtual format this year to allow the tech community to safely share ideas and introduce products that will help shape the future. CES showcases companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more.

About John Deere

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

SOURCE Deere & Company

Related Links

www.deere.com

