CES UNVEILED NEWS: EXPLORE 4 SWISSTECH COMPANIES AT CES UNVEILED

The four Swiss companies are making AI more intuitive and responsive to human needs. Algorized enhances industrial safety through edge-AI sensing, Sensoryx revolutionizes spatial computing with natural finger-based input, OVOMIND delivers real-time emotional intelligence for adaptive products, and AI-Tails transforms pet health through predictive AI monitoring. Together, they represent the next generation of AI—systems that sense, understand, and anticipate needs before they're expressed, prioritizing safety, natural interaction, and preventive intelligence across industrial, consumer, and wellness applications.

swisstech will also be exhibiting at CES 2026 with two booths at the Venetian Expo at Eureka Park (Booth #61220, Venetian Expo, Hall G, Level 1) and the Global Pavilion (Booth #51239, Venetian Expo Level 2 Hall D). To schedule meetings with swisstech at the CES booths during CES, please contact: [email protected]

SWISSTECH CES UNVEILED EXHIBITORS:

AI-Tails: transforming preventive pet health with an AI-powered smart feeding station that detects early signs of pain and disease — starting with cats — long before symptoms become visible. By turning a simple daily routine into life-saving health insights, AI-Tails empowers pet owners and veterinarians to act sooner and care better.

OVOMIND: Delivers real-time emotional intelligence through its patented non-invasive AI solution, empowering enterprises and tech companies to create and integrate the first generation of adaptive, natural, human-centered services and products across Automotive, Wellness, Human Factors, Entertainment, and more.

Algorized: Algorized builds the nervous system for industrial machines, robots, and automotive systems through an edge-AI foundation models and Human-Machine Interaction Engine. Backed by the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Algorized upgrades machine perception using existing UWB, mmWave, and Wi-Fi sensors - enabling human presence, vital-sign, and intent sensing through obstacles to unlock safer automation across factories, automotive in-cabin sensing, and smart spaces.

Sensoryx: debuting the Magic Ring at CES—the world's first finger-worn, 6DoF input device for AI Glass and XR, co-developed with Murata Japan, as part of its broader SpatialTools tracking suite. Partnerships with Qualcomm and Rivet will also be highlighted.

About swisstech

swisstech is a private-public initiative supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, Swissnex, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The swisstech campaign aims to raise Switzerland's profile as a world-leading innovative location for business and to increase the visibility of its deep tech and state-of-the-art companies as well as of its research excellence abroad. For more information, visit: https://swiss.tech/

Photos:

swisstech logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E8giu1rlxWGD9M2y1okJ8hmEVtKr6sPI/view?usp=drivesdk

Switzerland Global Enterprise logo: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/mobile/folders/1irH8uYK0TZIUkPMS-8vAzunRfQJ1zeQV/1Xx1uGyPjQZxJrW6_QQdFW9uivpaX9obO?usp=sharing_eil&ts=69312493&sort=13&direction=a

Press Kits: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/mobile/folders/1irH8uYK0TZIUkPMS-8vAzunRfQJ1zeQV/13mCbNx4Ia1RwqHIbBd5js1dttBHx9-Vo?usp=sharing_eil&ts=69312493&sort=13&direction=a

SCHEDULE SWISSTECH PRESS MEETINGS AT:

Booth 1: Eureka Park – Level 1, Hall G, Booth 61220

Booth 2: Global Pavilion – Level 2, Hall D, Booth 51239

Email [email protected] with requested press meeting date, time and location



Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/SBH_USA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swiss-business-hub-usa/mycompany/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swissbusinesshub_usa/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/enablingnewbusiness

Swisstech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/66603619/admin/dashboard

X: https://x.com/SwissTech

SOURCE Switzerland Global Enterprise