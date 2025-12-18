swisstech for AI & Technology Fosters Innovation with 24 Startups at CES 2026

Showcasing Switzerland's most promising trailblazers and innovators on the global stage

ZURICH, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and Presence Switzerland announced that 24 Swiss high-tech companies will showcase pioneering innovations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9. This marks Switzerland's eighth consecutive year at the world's premier technology fair.

Under the theme "Step into the Future: The Next AI Frontier," the swisstech pavilions at Eureka Park and Global Pavilion will feature groundbreaking technologies across AI & Robotics, CleanTech, CyberSecurity, FinTech, HealthTech, ICT and Gaming/XR. Innovations include ultra-thin solar cells, smart glasses for the visually impaired and solid-state batteries that charge in one minute.

Switzerland's AI leadership is exemplified by Apertus, the country's first large-scale open multilingual language model. Participating startups include BitBox, NoVoViz, Illumicell AI, Algorized, BTRY and OVOMIND. Nutrix has won a CES Innovation Award for the second consecutive year with its cortiSense technology.

AI & Robotics:

Apertus : offers Switzerland's first large-scale open multilingual language model, developed by EPFL, ETH Zurich and the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS) and serves as a building block for developers and organizations for future applications such as chatbots, translation systems or educational tools.

offers Switzerland's first large-scale open multilingual language model, developed by EPFL, Zurich and the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS) and serves as a building block for developers and organizations for future applications such as chatbots, translation systems or educational tools. NovoViz : a fabless semiconductor company that designs and manufactures computational single-photon imaging sensors. NovoViz solves the complexity and, consequently, the cost problem of single-photon sensors through our innovative on-chip digital processing architectures.

: a fabless semiconductor company that designs and manufactures computational single-photon imaging sensors. NovoViz solves the complexity and, consequently, the cost problem of single-photon sensors through our innovative on-chip digital processing architectures. Neurosoft Bioelectronics: pioneers safe, scalable brain-computer interfaces by engineering ultra-soft minimally invasive implants that generate massive, high-fidelity neural datasets, used to train advanced AI models for precise brain decoding and breakthrough therapeutic applications.

FinTech:

Scenario-x.ai: leverages AI and quantum analytics to transform financial institutions' scenario-based modeling and risk management, turning uncertainty into actionable insights that optimize operations and drive sustainable growth.

HealthTech:

AI-Tails : transforming preventive pet health with an AI-powered smart feeding station that detects early signs of pain and disease — starting with cats — long before symptoms become visible. By turning a simple daily routine into life-saving health insights, AI-Tails empowers pet owners and veterinarians to act sooner and care better. The company will unveil its breakthrough innovation at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 4.

: transforming preventive pet health with an AI-powered smart feeding station that detects early signs of pain and disease — starting with cats — long before symptoms become visible. By turning a simple daily routine into life-saving health insights, AI-Tails empowers pet owners and veterinarians to act sooner and care better. Alivion: Molecular Sensing, Anywhere. High-precision chemical analysis no longer belongs only in the lab. SmartSelect™ transforms complex molecule detection into a fast, portable and highly selective experience, unlocking real-time insights for health, nutrition, industry and environmental safety.

Molecular Sensing, Anywhere. High-precision chemical analysis no longer belongs only in the lab. SmartSelect™ transforms complex molecule detection into a fast, portable and highly selective experience, unlocking real-time insights for health, nutrition, industry and environmental safety. illumicell AI is a cellular intelligence platform with proprietary imaging and AI algorithms that analyze immune cells in real time, converting cellular behavior into actionable data that informs drug development, clinical decisions and biomarker discovery.

Information & Communications Technology (ICT):

BTRY : creates ultra-thin, solid-state batteries that charge in one minute and deliver high power with exceptional safety and flexibility, enabling electrification in applications previously limited by energy storage.

creates ultra-thin, solid-state batteries that charge in one minute and deliver high power with exceptional safety and flexibility, enabling electrification in applications previously limited by energy storage. Identic AI : transforms product photos into high-quality 3D and AR models in seconds using a proprietary AI engine built for furniture and interior design, offering a Google Extension that lets any Google Search user instantly generate 3D models from product images, providing ultra-fast, low-cost 3D generation and simple API integration to help retailers, designers and platforms bring products to life.

transforms product photos into high-quality 3D and AR models in seconds using a proprietary AI engine built for furniture and interior design, offering a Google Extension that lets any Google Search user instantly generate 3D models from product images, providing ultra-fast, low-cost 3D generation and simple API integration to help retailers, designers and platforms bring products to life. Ionic Wind : pioneers bladeless airflow technology that cools electronics silently and efficiently by using electrically accelerated molecules, replacing traditional fans to reduce noise, energy use and device wear while enhancing performance and sustainability.

pioneers bladeless airflow technology that cools electronics silently and efficiently by using electrically accelerated molecules, replacing traditional fans to reduce noise, energy use and device wear while enhancing performance and sustainability. Sensoryx : debuting the Magic Ring at CES—the world's first finger-worn, 6DoF input device for AI Glass and XR, co-developed with Murata Japan, as part of its broader SpatialTools tracking suite. Partnerships with Qualcomm and Rivet will also be highlighted.

debuting the Magic Ring at CES—the world's first finger-worn, 6DoF input device for AI Glass and XR, co-developed with Murata Japan, as part of its broader SpatialTools tracking suite. Partnerships with Qualcomm and Rivet will also be highlighted. The ShowCase: Swiss-engineered, all-in-one virtual presentation system that allows luxury brands to showcase products with studio-grade lighting, 4K clarity and custom controls, transforming remote client interactions into immersive, high-fidelity experiences that rival in-person presentations.

Gaming/XR:

OVOMIND: delivers real-time emotional intelligence through its patented non-invasive AI solution, empowering enterprises and tech companies to create and integrate the first generation of adaptive, natural, human-centered services and products across Automotive, Wellness, Human Factors, Entertainment and more. The company will unveil its breakthrough innovation at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 4.

AI & Robotics:

Algorized : people-sensing edge-AI foundational models for human-machine interaction. The company will unveil its breakthrough innovation at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 4.

people-sensing edge-AI foundational models for human-machine interaction. Visemo: The AI-Driven Nervous System for Global Supply Chains. By fusing flight-safe IoT sensors with a predictive AI Copilot, VISEMO turns opaque logistics into transparent, self-optimizing networks, empowering companies to stop reacting to disruption and start preventing it—securing quality and ROI in real-time.

CleanTech:

Perovskia Solar : world's most efficient, custom-designed indoor/outdoor solar cells power devices, even in low-light conditions.

world's most efficient, custom-designed indoor/outdoor solar cells power devices, even in low-light conditions. Swistor: advanced hybrid energy storage delivering instant, reliable power for AI data centers, consumer electronics and industrial systems, maximizing efficiency, stability, and performance under extreme compute loads.

CyberSecurity:

BitBox builds open-source hardware wallets that keep private keys fully offline and under the user's control. Designed for simplicity, BitBox can be set up in just five minutes and is perfect for both beginners and advanced users, offering strong security and full transparency.

Lifestyle:

Lighthouse Tech: creates smart eyewear for people who are blind and visually impaired that blends safety with fashion. TAMI® enables safe mobility by detecting obstacles in the unprotected upper body zone to prevent collision.

HealthTech:

Helbling : offers engineering innovations across MedTech, FoodTech, robotics and digital health, pairing 600 experts worldwide with skills in technological innovation and business consulting to turn ideas into market-ready products.

offers engineering innovations across MedTech, FoodTech, robotics and digital health, pairing 600 experts worldwide with skills in technological innovation and business consulting to turn ideas into market-ready products. Nutrix: "Hormonal Intelligence" platform pairs its award-winning salivary hormone sensors for cortisol and testosterone with gSense AI to deliver 3-minute, medical-grade at-home readings and personalized insights, backed by 5 pending patents.

Information & Communications Technology (ICT):

Aegis Rider : engineers augmented reality motorcycle helmets that spatially anchor information directly in the rider's view, providing binocular heads-up displays for navigation, safety and real-time data.

engineers augmented reality motorcycle helmets that spatially anchor information directly in the rider's view, providing binocular heads-up displays for navigation, safety and real-time data. EM Microelectronic : designs and manufactures ultra-low power chips for connectivity, sensing and energy harvesting, allowing devices to operate longer and smarter. Based in Switzerland, EM serves consumer, medical, logistics, industrial automation, and other markets, driving innovation where energy autonomy powers progress.

designs and manufactures ultra-low power chips for connectivity, sensing and energy harvesting, allowing devices to operate longer and smarter. Based in Switzerland, EM serves consumer, medical, logistics, industrial automation, and other markets, driving innovation where energy autonomy powers progress. Hemargroup: family-owned Swiss company with 50 years in electronic manufacturing, offering certified military, medical and consumer hardware solutions by developing sensors, 3-D printed components and testing systems.

