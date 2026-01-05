CES: World's most powerful tech event powered by Cox

Cox's network powers CES 2026 with high-speed, seamless connectivity across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications continues to power the world's most influential tech event, the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), hosted by the Consumer Technology Association from Jan. 6–9, 2026. Cox's advanced fiber network and managed services have been the backbone of CES for more than a decade, supporting exhibitors, attendees, and organizers with robust, secure, and high-speed connectivity throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center and across the city.

Why It Matters

Antoine Orton, Cox Field Escalation Technician, Hospitality Network, is one of many experts who work to keep CES connected each year.

High-speed internet availability allows show participants, including 142,000 attendees in 2025 from more than 150 countries, territories and regions, to share their learnings and innovations with far more than those on the show floor.

"Each year, CES sets the standard for what's possible in technology. This year, we've expanded our fiber footprint and enhanced our network capabilities to support even more devices, data, and digital experiences," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "Our commitment is to provide a fully connected, high-speed environment for every participant."

Deep Dive: CES Infrastructure

During CES 2025, more than 450 Terabytes of data crossed the Las Vegas Convention Center's WI-FI network. That record is expected to be surpassed over the show's four-day run as exhibitors and attendees leverage AI-powered applications, 8K streaming, and virtual reality. At this year's show, Cox Hospitality Network is delivering:

2,800 Wi-Fi Access Points, enabling a fast, dense, and high-performing Wi-Fi network that covers every inch of the show space.

802.11ax Technology, ensuring higher speeds over longer distances and access points that support a higher number of devices.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS), delivering complete indoor cellular coverage.

5GHz Wireless, providing faster data rates with less interference.

High-Capacity Broadband, going straight to the convention floor, enough connectivity to transmit more than 1.2 Gigabytes per second.

Redundant, Dedicated Fiber, bringing dual 40 gigabit connections to the convention center to help ensure secure, reliable communications.

Expanded Partnership with LVCVA

Building on its multi-year contract, the Hospitality Network Advanced Convention Service team delivers exceptional, reliable service with 24/7 support and tailored direct-to-the-floor solutions that ensure every customer experience exceeds expectations. Cox Hospitality Network continues to provide wireless and wired telecommunications, DAS services, and managed IT support for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), servicing the 4.6 million-square-foot facility's 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space. Cox's partnership with Boingo Wireless ensures strong 5G cellular connectivity throughout the convention center, while Cox's on-site teams deliver installation, sales, and support for every event.

Cox's Commitment to Las Vegas and Beyond

Cox's connectivity solutions extend far beyond CES and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cox Business powers major event venues, hotels, and entertainment spaces across Las Vegas, supporting global sporting events and concerts at Allegiant Stadium and more. Cox also delivers advanced network services to convention centers nationwide, including OC Vibe in Anaheim, CA, the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland, and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, ensuring seamless experiences for event organizers and guests.

"We deliver holistic technology solutions by leveraging our full commercial portfolio," said Jeff Breaux, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Cox Communications. "CES 2026 showcases our ability to meet the most complex technology needs, from managed IT and cloud services to fiber-powered broadband. We're proud to help our customers create extraordinary experiences on the world's stage."

Cox has invested more than $12 billion in network upgrades in the last decade, enabling multi-gig speeds and supporting the latest consumer and enterprise technology applications. Cox Mobile continues to offer flexible, affordable wireless plans, while Cox's fiber network powers everything from remote work and gaming to smart home automation and virtual reality.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We're the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale, Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE Cox Communications