Cox Mobile Announces 22 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teen Finalists in Second Annual Phone Case Design Contest

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Mobile, Cox Communications' mobile phone service, announced the 22 finalists from across the U.S. in its second annual Phone Case Design Contest, held in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This year's contest invited high school Boys & Girls Club members to design a phone case that represented the theme "A World Within Reach – Future Icons."

Meet the 22 Finalists

The 2025 Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest Winner, Gracie, holds a phone case featuring her “Hands of the World” design, which earned her a $25,000 scholarship.

A'mya – Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas – Wichita, KS

– Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas – Wichita, KS Aliya – Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket – Pawtucket, RI

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket – Pawtucket, RI Aurora – Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club – Fort Smith, AR

– Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club – Fort Smith, AR David – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula – Yorktown, VA

– Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula – Yorktown, VA Evelyn – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Inc. – Omaha, NE

– Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Inc. – Omaha, NE Jalyssa – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV JaRon – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Inc. – Slidell, LA

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Inc. – Slidell, LA Jeremiah – Boys & Girls Club of Marion County – Ocala, FL

– Boys & Girls Club of Marion County – Ocala, FL Lailah – USAG Fort Belvoir CYS Services – Fort Belvoir, VA

– USAG Fort Belvoir CYS Services – Fort Belvoir, VA LB – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast – Santa Rosa Beach, FL

– Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast – Santa Rosa Beach, FL Luciana – Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County – Oklahoma City, OK

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County – Oklahoma City, OK Lyllian – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV Mabelyn – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Inc. – Peoria, AZ

– Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Inc. – Peoria, AZ Marlee – Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos – San Marcos, CA

– Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos – San Marcos, CA Mars – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor – San Pedro, CA

– Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor – San Pedro, CA Mia – Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson – Tucson, AZ

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson – Tucson, AZ Olivia – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia – Roanoke, VA

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia – Roanoke, VA Peyton – Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah– Tahlequah, OK

– Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah– Tahlequah, OK Sara – United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County – Santa Barbara, CA

– United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County – Santa Barbara, CA Tabais – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia – Macon, GA

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia – Macon, GA Tateanna – Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana – Lafayette, LA

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana – Lafayette, LA Z-Aire – Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio – West Sandusky, OH

Each finalist will be recognized by their local Club during a special celebration in February and will receive a connectivity prize package.

Later this spring, a panel of judges, including leaders from Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Club Alumnus Mario Lopez and 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year Ximena, will select the grand prize winner, who will receive a life-changing $25,000 scholarship as well as a $25,000 technology grant for their local Club.

Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Voting Now Open

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, the public is invited to vote for this year's Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Winner. The winner will be awarded a $25,000 scholarship and a $10,000 technology grant for their local Club.

View all the finalists' artwork and vote daily for your favorite phone case designs at www.cox.com/phonecasecontest. Voting is open now until February 28, 2026.

Why It Matters

"Every teen has the potential to become a future icon – and that journey begins by being seen, heard and supported," said Colleen Langner, EVP and chief residential officer of Cox Communications and a Southeast BGCA Trustee. "This contest is more than a creative outlet; it's a catalyst for designing futures and unlocking a world of possibility."

Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered for more than two decades to supply Clubs across the country with Cox Innovation Labs for members to have access to and education on digital connectivity.

"Opportunities like this contest allow us to extend our impact by building confidence, expanding access, and helping more young people envision what's possible for their future," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Partnering with Cox Mobile opens the door for us to equip more high school students with the skills, support, and encouragement they need to move forward with purpose."

For more information about Cox Mobile's phone case design contest, visit www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.

