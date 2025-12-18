CES2026: Hexcal Unveils 2026 Smart Desks and Ergonomic Workstations at CES 2026 - Redefining the Modern Workspace

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexcal, the innovative leader in premium ergonomic standing desks, smart workstations, and professional desk accessories, returns to CES 2026 with its comprehensive lineup. Under the theme "Design the Future. Work Inspired.", Hexcal is highlighting its smart standing desks, the flagship Hexcal Studio all-in-one workstation, and an ecosystem of ergonomic desk accessories designed to enhance productivity, reduce clutter, and create inspiring, health-focused workspaces.

CES 2026 Booth Information

Hexcal Showcases New Ergonomic Workstations and Smart Desks at CES 2026 – Optimizing Modern Workspaces for Productivity and Wellness

Location : Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A–D, Booth #51166

: Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A–D, Dates : January 6–9, 2026

: January 6–9, 2026 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM PT

Key Exhibits at CES 2026

Hexcal Studio – The Premier All-in-One Ergonomic Workstation

Hexcal Studio is a premium monitor stand and all-in-one desktop system, integrating power management for multiple devices, patented cable management, and immersive LED lighting. Designed for creators, designers, and remote workers, Hexcal Studio transforms home office setups and creative studio environments with a clean, organized, and inspiring workspace. An upgraded model with new color will be showcased at CES2026.

Hexcal Elevate Standing Desk – Advanced Height-Adjustable Solutions

Hexcal's standing desks provide adjustable height control, smart ergonomic features, and flexible sit-stand options for office productivity. Ideal for hybrid offices, remote work, and healthy work environments, the desks support efficient workflows and modern office ergonomics.

Premium Ergonomic Desk Accessories

Hexcal offers a wide range of desktop accessories to complement any workspace:

Desk Mat Bundle (Magnetic Design + Ergonomic Wrist Support)

Single Monitor Arm for Screens up to 35"

Heavy-Duty Monitor Arm for Ultrawide Displays up to 57"

Modular Desk Organizers and Cable Management Solutions

These products help professionals create organized, stylish, and functional office spaces while improving workflow efficiency and workspace aesthetics.

Celebrating Global Desk Setup Culture: WDSF 2026 (World Desk Setup Festival)

In addition to its product showcase, Hexcal will also highlight its global community initiative — WDSF 2026 ( World Desk Setup Festival ), a creative desk setup competition launched by Hexcal to celebrate the intersection of workspace design, technology, and personal expression.

WDSF brings together creators, designers, and professionals from around the world to share how they build inspiring, functional workspaces that reflect their workflows and lifestyles. Through community participation, brand collaborations, and curated awards, WDSF has become a platform for discovering emerging trends in modern desk culture and redefining what the future workspace can look like.

About Hexcal

Hexcal specializes in premium office furniture, ergonomic desk solutions, and workspace accessories. Founded by a team of engineers, designers, and architects, Hexcal creates modern office solutions that empower professionals to maximize productivity, enhance creativity, and optimize their work environment.

Hexcal products are designed for home offices, creative studios, and corporate workspaces, redefining the future of workspaces and elevating desk organization to a new level.

