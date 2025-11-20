WDSF26: Hexcal Announces the Return of the World Desk Setup Festival 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a groundbreaking debut in 2025, the global celebration of workspace design is back — bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever. In an age where our environment profoundly shapes how we work, think, and create, the Hexcal World Desk Setup Festival (WDSF) stands as a global stage for innovation and inspiration. Organized by the premium workspace brand Hexcal, the festival celebrates the art of building spaces that blend functionality, creativity, and aesthetic balance — redefining what a modern workspace can be.

A Look Back: WDSF 2025 — The Beginning of a Global Movement

The first-ever World Desk Setup Festival in 2025 brought together creators, designers, and professionals from around the world, showcasing 50 exceptional desk setups selected from thousands of global submissions.

From ergonomic desk setup to home office design to RGB-powered gaming desk setup, each setup told a unique story of creativity and discipline — proving that a desk is more than furniture; it's an extension of who we are.

The festival's highest honor, the "Desk Setup of the Year" award, was bestowed upon Caimar Salizi by a jury of dedicated enthusiasts and industry experts. The accolade was accompanied by a prize package featuring the Hexcal Elevate Standing Desk, its complementary under-desk accessories, and an exclusively customized trophy.

Looking Ahead: WDSF 2026 — Design Your Workspace, Define Your World

After the success of its debut, WDSF 2026 returns with a renewed mission: to push the boundaries of what a workspace can be.



More than a contest, it's a celebration of global creativity — uniting professionals, designers, and creators who view their desks not just as workstations, but as canvases for their ideas and identity.

As WDSF enters its second year, it continues to:

Expand its global reach , connecting a growing community of creative minds

, connecting a growing community of creative minds Highlight the power of design thinking , showing how thoughtful setups enhance focus, comfort, and inspiration

, showing how thoughtful setups enhance focus, comfort, and inspiration Encourage individuality, celebrating diverse interpretations of productivity and aesthetics

WDSF 2026 will once again invite global submissions, culminating in a curated selection of the year's most inspiring desk setups — from serene minimalism to high-performance creative rigs.

Join the Festival

Whether you're a designer, a tech enthusiast, or simply someone who finds joy in a well-designed space, the Hexcal World Desk Setup Festival 2026 invites you to be part of a creative movement that redefines the way we work and live.

Follow Hexcal's official channels for announcements, submission details, and global highlights. Visit the official festival page to explore past winners and stay tuned for WDSF 2026 updates: www.hexcal.com/pages/wdsf2026

The deadline for this event submission is March 31st, 2026.

About Hexcal

Hexcal is a premium workspace brand dedicated to redefining the modern desk setup through intelligent design, craftsmanship, and innovation. From cable management systems to integrated lighting solutions, Hexcal's products embody a philosophy of order, clarity, and aesthetic balance — helping users create workspaces that inspire focus and creativity.

