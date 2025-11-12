Cesar J. Molina, Jr., PE, PTOE, Joins Quiddity Engineering as Business Development Director in North Texas

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Quiddity Engineering is excited to announce that Cesar J. Molina, Jr., PE, PTOE, has joined the company as a Director of Business Development in its North Texas Practice. At Quiddity, Cesar will help create impactful solutions for clients in the transportation, public works, and water/wastewater sectors.

Cesar J. Molina, Jr., PE, PTOE

Cesar has 40 years of professional experience, including a lengthy tenure as the Director of Engineering for the City of Carrollton and a decade-long assignment in various roles within the Texas Department of Transportation in the Austin area. Cesar has proven expertise in leading teams and building strong partnerships with diverse stakeholders, including local governments and legislative bodies.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time, as Quiddity continues to expand its reach in North Texas and beyond," Molina said. "The collaborative environment of this company is second to none, and I've learned quickly that Quiddity values people and relationships above all. I look forward to supporting this talented team as we expand our footprint across North Texas and support clients throughout the state."

"We are proud to welcome Cesar to Quiddity," said David Kochalka, General Manager for the North Texas practice. "This is really an exciting time for our company as we continue to expand into new markets. Cesar will play a crucial role in our continuing growth and development."

Cesar has B.S. and Master of Engineering degrees from Texas A&M University. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and a certified Professional Traffic Operations Engineer.

He holds membership in various professional organizations, including the Institute of Transportation Engineers, among others. He is a past officer in the North Texas Branch of American Public Works Association (APWA) and currently serves as the Awards Chair of the Texas Chapter of the APWA. He has assisted the region by participating in various committees of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, having previously performed duties as the chairman of the Surface Transportation Technical Committee. He is a member of the Regional Transportation Council, representing the Denton County Transportation Authority.

Please congratulate and connect with Cesar on LinkedIn or reach out via email at [email protected].

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 10 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com.

