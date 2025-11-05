Micah Ater, PE, Joins Quiddity Engineering as Senior Project Manager, Transportation, in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering welcomes Micah Ater, PE, as a Senior Project Manager in its Central Texas Transportation Practice. With almost 18 years of experience delivering street and complex highway design to clients across the state of Texas, Micah strengthens Quiddity's ability to advance critical transportation initiatives across Central Texas and throughout the state.

In this role, Micah will collaborate with teams across Quiddity to create and implement sound and thoughtful infrastructure solutions that promote mobility and connectivity.

Micah Ater, PE | Senior Project Manager

Micah's specialties include PS&E design, feasibility studies, conceptual schematic design, GEC program support, design-build projects, design oversight, and construction phase services, among others. He has significant experience with new roadway and improvement projects for the Texas Department of Transportation, Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, Williamson County, Travis County, City of Austin, and other Central Texas municipalities.

"We're thrilled to have Micah here at Quiddity to help grow our Central Texas presence," said Reese Williams, PE, Vice President of Transportation. "His technical skills and collaborative mindset significantly bolster our Transportation team and align well with the firm's philosophy. His experience in Central Texas will provide great value as we continue to expand the transportation services we offer to our clients and prospects."

A licensed Professional Engineer in Texas, Micah received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2007. Please congratulate and connect with Micah on LinkedIn or reach out to him via email ([email protected]).

For nearly 50 years, Quiddity has successfully delivered innovative transportation solutions and exceeded its clients' goals and needs.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying, and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 11 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com .

