CESI MARKS 70 YEARS OF INNOVATION IN SERVICE OF ENERGY

MILAN, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy years of industrial history and technological innovation in service of the energy sector. CESI today celebrated its anniversary with the event "Powering What's Next" held at its headquarters in Milan—an opportunity for institutions and industry leaders to reflect on the milestones that have shaped the evolution of the Italian and global power system, and to discuss the challenges that lie ahead in the future.

CESI 70th Anniversary Logo

Founded in 1956, at the height of post-war reconstruction, as an applied research center supporting the country's electrification, CESI has made a significant contribution to the development, security, and modernization of Italy's energy infrastructure. Over the decades, the Group has worked alongside operators and institutions in the development of power grids, the definition of technical standards, and the testing of advanced technologies—supporting the major transformations of the electricity system, from the surge in post-war energy demand to today's transition toward increasingly decarbonized and interconnected systems.

Today, CESI is an international group operating in more than 70 countries, with expertise ranging from engineering and strategic consulting to advanced testing of electrical components and infrastructure. The Group is also one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-efficiency solar cells for space applications, designed and produced in its Milan laboratories and used on civil satellites across international programs. A portfolio of activities that reflects CESI's founding mission: combining technological innovation with technical independence in support of energy system development.

"Seventy years ago, we were established to support Italy's industrial growth. Today, we bring that same expertise to the global energy transition", said the CEO Nicola Melchiotti. "Grid security, decarbonization, electrification, and infrastructure resilience are the defining challenges of our time. At CESI, we address them as an independent and authoritative partner to governments, operators, and investors, contributing to the development of the energy systems of the future."

The event brought together leading figures in Italy's energy sector, and the discussions focused on the key forces reshaping the energy system: decarbonization, security of supply, the development of electricity infrastructure, and technological innovation in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

"Celebrating our history means looking to the future with responsibility", Melchiotti concluded. "Energy is the backbone of modern economies—and it only changes the world when it works. Ensuring that it does has been CESI's mission for seventy years."

Contact: Davide Cospito, [email protected], +393371031347

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SOURCE CESI