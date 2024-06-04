CESI: Nicola Melchiotti Appointed as New CEO, Guido Bortoni Confirmed as Chairman

MILAN, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Guido Bortoni, who has been confirmed as Chairman, the first meeting of the new Board of Directors of CESI S.p.A. took place. The Board was renewed on May 29 by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

During the meeting, Nicola Melchiotti was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Group for the 2024 – 2026 term. On June 1, Melchiotti also assumed the role of General Manager. He succeeds Domenico Villani, who will remain with the company as TIC Division and Group Sustainability Affairs Executive Vice President.

Nicola Melchiotti joins CESI after a long career at Enel, where he held various international positions, including Head of Global Customer Operations, Country Manager for Argentina, Head of European Public Affairs and Regulation in Brussels, and Area Manager for Mexico and Central America. His professional journey also includes strategic consulting at McKinsey & Company. Melchiotti holds a degree in Computer Engineering from Politecnico di Milano, a Master's in Engineering from CentraleSupélec in Paris, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I thank the shareholders for the trust they have placed in me. The energy transition represents a unique opportunity to leverage CESI's skills, technologies, and innovation. We aim to fully realize this potential, becoming a key partner for companies and institutions navigating their transformation in the energy and infrastructure sectors", stated the new CEO.

In addition to Bortoni and Melchiotti, the new Board of Directors includes:

Gianni Vittorio Armani - Enel

- Enel Chiara dalla Chiesa - Enel

Claudio Dicembrino - Enel

- Enel Luca Giorgio Maria De Rai - Prysmian

- Prysmian Maria Rosaria Guarniere - Terna

- Terna Francesco Salerni - Terna

- Terna Carmine Scoglio - Terna

- Terna Flavio Villa - Hitachi Energy

Chairman Bortoni commented on his confirmation: "With gratitude to CESI's shareholders, my first thought goes to the colleagues working at CESI S.p.A. in Italy and across the CESI Group globally. The Group has a long history and a promising future, determined to continue growing through the quality of its solutions. I hope to serve well as Chairman of the new Board of Directors, ensuring my continued commitment to this new term. I promise my full support to the new CEO, who joins CESI's management today, and I extend my best wishes for his success on behalf of myself and the entire Board".

The new Board of Directors and all CESI employees express their gratitude to Domenico Villani for his dedication during his tenure as CEO. His contributions were fundamental to CESI's success and growth. The company is pleased to continue benefiting from his valuable collaboration.

For nearly seventy years, CESI (Centro Elettrotecnico Sperimentale Italiano) has been offering clients in over 70 countries services in innovation, digitalization, consultancy, testing, and engineering for the electrical sector, as well as in civil and environmental engineering. Through its KEMA Labs Division, the Group is the world's leading independent entity in testing, inspection, and certification of components and systems for the electrical and digital sectors. CESI is also one of the few companies worldwide to develop and produce advanced solar cells for space applications.

Its main clients include energy generation companies, transmission and distribution network operators, international manufacturers of electrical and digital components and systems, private investors, public institutions (governments, public administrations, local authorities), and regulatory authorities. Additionally, CESI works closely with international financial institutions such as the World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Inter-American Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Arab Fund.

SOURCE CESI