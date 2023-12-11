CESI's HVDC experience supports the energy industry decarbonization

News provided by

CESI

11 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe emerges as a leader in the fight against decarbonization during COP 28. The European strategy for electrifying the energy world aligns with the 2050 Net Zero Carbon targets, bringing the electrical component in the energy mix close to 47%. "The path to keep global warming preferably around 1.5 degrees, translates into a significant effort and, above all, a race against time. The coming decade is crucial to achieving these results," says Domenico Villani, CEO of CESI, the Italian multinational worldwide leader in innovation, digitization, and testing for the electric power sector.  Thanks to current commitments, if maintained, and ongoing initiatives, global CO2 emissions will be reduced by 20% by 2030.

CESI plays a significant role in accelerating the transition towards a cleaner and more interconnected energy system. This is because the strategy it promotes internationally is based on adopting innovative yet readily available technologies that contribute immediately to the reduction of annual CO2 emissions.

At the heart of this revolution, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) infrastructure proves essential, allowing for efficient transmission of clean electricity over long distances, connecting renewable energy plants from remote generation regions to consumption centers. CESI, in addition to studying and engineering these facilities, through its KEMA Labs division is at the forefront of this evolution. "By expanding our testing capabilities, our group ensures the resilience, reliability, and safety of electrical infrastructures. Specifically, with our cutting-edge laboratories in Milan and Mannheim for HVDC cable testing – the largest in the world," says Villani.

This expansion will allow CESI to conduct more than 78,000 cumulative test hours, enabling us to qualify up to nine cable projects in a space of more than 3100 square meters. Each cable will undergo rigorous testing in line with international standards, simulating its performance for up to 40 years under the most demanding technical conditions. CESI's expertise in HVDC is also underlined by more than 40 HVDC consulting projects globally, covering more than 30,000 km of overhead lines, 7,000 km of submarine cables and 50GW of installed capacity.

"The journey towards decarbonization, reaffirmed by COP28, not only aims to curb climate change but also promotes energy independence. In this regard, expanding HVDC interconnections is a critical step in stabilizing energy prices, mitigating geopolitical risks, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels," remarks Domenico Villani.

Also from this source

CESI's HVDC experience supports the energy industry decarbonization

Europe emerges as a leader in the fight against decarbonization during COP 28. The European strategy for electrifying the energy world aligns with...

CESI fördert durch seine Expertise in der Hochspannungs-Gleichstrom-Übertragung (HGÜ) die Dekarbonisierung der Energieindustrie

Europa erweist sich während der COP28 als führender Verfechter der Dekarbonisierung. Die europäische Strategie für die Elektrifizierung der...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.