Cetera Appoints Marten Hoekstra to Board of Directors

Industry veteran with nearly 30 years of leadership experience at UBS joins Board following recent reinvestment by Genstar in Cetera

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Marten Hoekstra has joined its Board of Directors. Hoekstra has nearly 30 years of experience in leadership roles at UBS and its predecessor firm PaineWebber and has a deep understanding of the wealth management industry. As the newest member of Cetera's Board of Directors, he will be instrumental in guiding Cetera's organic growth strategies through recruitment, retention and asset growth.

"I have known Marten for many years, and it is abundantly clear that he is among the best and brightest leaders in our industry," said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Holdings. "Marten's background in the wirehouse space, global wealth management expertise and deep knowledge of the financial advice industry position him perfectly to help propel Cetera to and through its next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with Marten and the rest of the Board to advance Cetera's long-term goals and serve our financial professionals."

"Cetera is uniquely positioned to capitalize on today's rapid industry convergence," Hoekstra said. "I am aligned with Mike and the broader Cetera team philosophically and welcome the opportunity to join them. It is unusual to see a firm so well positioned for continued growth. Cetera's delivery of flexible service and affiliation capabilities and deliberate approach to making the big feel small make them a standout. I am very enthusiastic about what we have in front of us at Cetera."

Hoekstra's experience includes multiple leadership roles at UBS, where he served as CEO of UBS Wealth Management Americas, as a member of the UBS Group Executive Board and Deputy CEO within Global Wealth Management. His career in the industry started with an advisor trainee position in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He went on to spend 26 years at UBS and its predecessor firm PaineWebber.

The appointment of Hoekstra follows Genstar's recent reinvestment in Cetera, which was completed in December 2023. The reinvestment enables ongoing deployment of capital to support Cetera's continued expansion through organic growth, M&A and new markets.

Visit www.cetera.com for more information.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group