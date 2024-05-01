Cetera Launches Active ETF Research Select List

New recommended list represents approximately 50 active ETFs across 26 equity, fixed income, and alternative asset classes

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Cetera Investment Management (CIM), a registered investment adviser, has launched its Active Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Research Select List available to Cetera-affiliated professionals. CIM's newest select list features 50 active ETFs across 26 equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, arming Cetera financial professionals with a thoroughly analyzed and vetted list of recommendations in a rapidly growing investment segment.

"We are proud to become one of only a handful of firms offering an active ETF recommended list to help educate our advisors about this growing investment structure," said Chief Investment Officer Gene Goldman, CFA®. "We are confident that this is a key differentiator that will deliver multiple benefits to Cetera and our affiliated financial professionals, including business optimization and organic growth. We knew our affiliated professionals needed a tool to better understand the ETFs available to offer the best possible guidance to their clients – and today we have delivered that crucial tool."

As of April 2024, overall assets invested in ETFs have grown to more than $8.9 trillion and of the 3,605 ETFs available in the Morningstar database today, 40% are listed as active. The number of Active ETFs has grown steadily since the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the ETF Rule (Rule 6c-11) in 2019. Prior to that rule, ETFs required special approval from the SEC to launch. The removal of that requirement allowed for quicker and cheaper ETF launches, creating a more robust market for this more tax-efficient investment structure. While a total of around 350 active ETFs existed in 2019, that number skyrocketed to almost 1,400 in 2023.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

