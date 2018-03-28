Cetera Financial Group Congratulates Kevin VanDyke for Recognition in Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2018

Bloomfield Hills Financial, founded in 1999 and based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, offers independent financial planning and wealth management advisory services through First Allied. First Allied advisors affiliated with Bloomfield Hills Financial have approximately $1.5 billion in advisory and brokerage assets as of December 31, 2017.

Robert J. Moore, CEO of Cetera Financial Group, said, "We are very proud of Kevin VanDyke, and we extend our warmest congratulations to him on his well-deserved recognition in the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2018. Kevin is a shining example of the difference a highly dedicated, caring and client-focused advisor can make in the lives of his clients and the strength of his community. We are honored to support Kevin and the many Cetera and First Allied advisors like him across the country who are working to bring our vision of the Advice-Centric Experience to life by consistently delivering the personal, highly-customized guidance they need in order to pursue their goals."

Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2018 was developed by SHOOK Research through an extensive due diligence process that included in-person and telephone interviews to assess advisors according to qualitative criteria. SHOOK Research also relied on an algorithm that factors in client retention, industry experience, compliance history, firm nominations and quantitative criteria including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

First Allied advisors affiliated with Bloomfield Hills Financial specialize in customized investment management and asset allocation, retirement planning, insurance, education planning, and estate planning for retirees and pre-retirees. Through its consistent focus on organic growth driven by exceptional client service and selective strategic acquisitions, the firm has expanded to include locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Massachusetts, in addition to three offices in Michigan.

Kevin VanDyke, Founder and President of Bloomfield Hills Financial, said, "I am deeply honored to be included in Forbes' list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2018. This recognition is a tribute to my team, the clients we are honored to serve, and the trust they place in us to deliver clear, valuable financial guidance to help them progress toward their goals. Being named to the Forbes list will provide us with even greater motivation to go the extra mile in our efforts to serve our clients. I am also grateful to Cetera Financial Group and First Allied Securities for their unwavering support, and for the exceptional combination of personalized service and industry-leading resources they provide us."

