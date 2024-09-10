Cetera's Accesslink Onboarding Program Wins 2024 'Wealthies' Award for Transition Support

Onboarding program launched in 2022 continues industry leadership in integrating financial professionals to Cetera

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that its Accesslink onboarding program won the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Award for Transition Support. Cetera accepted the award alongside other finalists during a ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 5, 2024.

"Changing firms is a big step in any financial professional's career and with Accesslink, we help ensure it's a big step forward," said Karen Cecilio, head of integrations at Cetera. "We are proud to accept the 2024 "Wealthie" for transition support and appreciate this validation of the positive impact Accesslink continues to make. We look forward to welcoming new financial professionals from across the industry to the Cetera family and exceeding their onboarding expectations with Accesslink."

Since its inception in 2022, Accesslink has redefined the onboarding and integration experience for financial professionals joining Cetera. Cetera's expert onboarding team, led by director of onboarding services Jamie Baker, continuously evolves Accesslink to incorporate advisor feedback and changing needs. Cetera's net promoter scores specific to transitions have reached record highs since the program was implemented, with 72% of respondents indicating that Cetera met or exceeded their expectations. Now in its third year, Accesslink provides a personalized, seamless transition that keeps advisors in control of their onboarding journey. Accesslink combines technology and customized transition planning to deliver a streamlined experience that focuses on moving advisors' businesses to Cetera as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Now in its 10th year, "The Wealthies," WealthManagement.com's annual awards program, honors the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

