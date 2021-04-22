Cetera Launches Advisory Council to Promote Diversity in Financial Advice

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera today announced the formation of a council for financial professionals devoted to forwarding diversity and inclusion in the field of financial advice, an industry for which equal access and diverse representation is especially needed. Cetera's DEIB strategy centers around three primary areas: with employees, with financial professionals, and in philanthropy.

Stephen Oliver, Fanci Worthington

"Central to our purpose is the desire to help as many Americans achieve their version of financial well being. That purpose exists without regard for gender,race, ethnicity or ability. It is time for us all to make a sustained commitment toward building a profession that truly lives into its purpose and seeks to mirror the next generation of clients. This financial professional-led council is a wonderful example of the type of leadership and collaboration needed to bring about meaningful change. Their work has and will continue to be vital in our efforts to be deliberate about how we pursue a more diverse and equitable profession both at a grassroots level within the communities they serve and on a broader national scale. We look forward to accelerating this important work together," said Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera.

The mission of Cetera's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Advisory Council is to embrace diversity and strengthen under-represented voices within the financial professional community. The council is comprised of a panel of 12 financial professionals from the Cetera network, and co-led by Fanci Worthington, VP Branch Manager at Cetera Investors, and Stephen Oliver, Founder of Manhattan Ridge Advisors. LeAnn Rummel, head of Cetera Investment Services is the executive sponsor from Cetera.

Other council members include:

Majdah alQuhtani , Senior Wealth Management Advisor, Altus Wealth Management

, Senior Wealth Management Advisor, Altus Wealth Management Milton Cooley , Financial Advisor, Cetera Financial Specialists

, Financial Advisor, Cetera Financial Specialists Stanford Hirata , Wealth Manager/Founder, Woodcreek Wealth Management

, Wealth Manager/Founder, Woodcreek Wealth Management Sheila Littleton , Registered Representative, Cetera Financial Specialists

, Registered Representative, Cetera Financial Specialists Andres Quintero , Financial Advisor, Provident Investment Services

, Financial Advisor, Provident Investment Services Andrew Sampson , Investment Advisor Representative, Wilde Wealth Management

, Investment Advisor Representative, Wilde Wealth Management Donna Stefans , Lead Attorney and Registered Representative, Wealth Advisory Associates

, Lead Attorney and Registered Representative, Wealth Advisory Associates Sylvester Thomas , Vice President and Branch Manager, Cetera Investors

, Vice President and Branch Manager, David Treece , Investment Advisor Representative, Treece Financial Group

, Investment Advisor Representative, Treece Financial Group Tony Yu , Financial Services Consultant, East West Bank

"Because the human element is so central to what we do, it's especially critical that we give validity to the widest possible range of voices, said Ms. Worthington. "It's no secret we have work to do in financial services, and this council believes that our individual differences are what collectively make us better. We look forward to providing an environment that incorporates diversity at all levels, one in which all team members and financial professionals feel welcome and are fairly represented and treated with respect."

Co-leader Stephen Oliver added, "As leaders in our communities, financial professionals' have an opportunity to have our voices be at the forefront of change and perhaps more importantly, put action behind those words to increase collaboration and bring a more equitable future to life."

The council's primary objectives are to:

Foster a spirit of collaboration and enthusiasm to raise awareness and advance diversity and inclusion efforts within Cetera and the profession as a whole

Develop financial professional resource groups to provide connection, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging

Increase opportunities for those traditionally under-represented in the financial advice profession

Connect with local communities through financial literacy outreach programs by building upon programs like Cetera's Diversity in Financial Planning Scholarship which raised $240,000 in scholarship funds for students in need in 2020.

Exclusive to Cetera financial professionals, employees and fund management partners, the council hosted Connect2Impact on April 20. The event focused on the power and positive impact of diversity and inclusion in the financial profession and beyond. Alongside the advisory council, Cetera has formed several Employee Resource Groups. Adam Antoniades, CEO of Cetera, and the executive team have signed the CEO Act!on Pledge for Diversity and Inclusion and several employees have signed the I Act On Pledge. For more on Cetera's DEIB efforts, visit: https://www.cetera.com/diversity_and_inclusion

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group