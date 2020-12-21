Cetera Welcomes $152 Million AUM 52 Weeks Financial to its Summit Financial Networks Region

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera® has announced the affiliation of 52 Weeks Financial, a wealth management firm focused on long-term planning and investment management based in Atlanta, GA. The team led by founder and CEO, Mark Weeks, was previously affiliated with Principal Securities. The firm will join under one of Cetera's largest regions, Summit Financial Networks (Summit). Conversations began amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and in lieu of a traditional home office visit, Weeks being an RV enthusiast, opted for a safer, socially distanced outdoor RV meeting with Summit's President and Regional Director, Marshall Leeds, a fellow RV enthusiast.

Weeks was seeking a well-resourced firm with high-touch service. His goal is to implement high-quality technology integration into his service model and leverage enhanced marketing. Weeks shared, "We wanted to increase the value of our services to our clients by leveraging Cetera's wealth management platform. Between Cetera's technology and workflows, along with Summit's culture, we feel like we are in a position to grow the business while providing our clients with a fully integrated and real-time wealth management system."

Leeds added, "Summit is able to help financial professionals digitize and enhance the client experience through Cetera platforms like AdviceWorks® and MarketingCentral®. These platforms create immediate efficiencies that free up time and energy to service clients with fewer limitations and ultimately clear the path for future growth. We're thrilled to welcome Mark and his team to Summit, we're excited to support the next chapter of growth for 52 Weeks Financial and look forward to crossing RV paths again down the road."

Tim Stinson, Cetera's Head of Wealth Management and Recruiting shared, "Investors desire clear, concise advice and look to drive to specific outcomes. These sophisticated needs cover nearly every facet of financial planning and must be supported by a robust wealth management platform and team which is something we've worked hard to build at Cetera. It's motivating to see more financial professionals seeking out complete wealth solutions to address the complexity of today's investors."

Cetera is actively recruiting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience®. Its unique growth model is designed around specialty communities to enable affiliates to grow their way. 52 Weeks Financial is affiliated with Cetera Advisors Networks LLC.

