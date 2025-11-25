Cetera Welcomes Callero Capital Management, Bringing Approximately $265 Million in Assets Under Administration

Cousins Matthew and Christopher Callero join Cetera to access expanded growth resources and support their expansion plans

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera is pleased to announce that veteran advisors Matthew Callero, CRPC®, and Christopher Callero, CFP®, have joined Cetera Financial Specialists within Cetera's Tax & Accounting Channel. Operating as Callero Capital Management, the cousins oversee roughly $265 million in assets under administration* (AUA) and are based in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Cetera welcomes the Callero Capital Management Team

Callero Capital Management provides comprehensive wealth management and retirement planning services to individuals, families and business owners. The firm emphasizes a collaborative, multi-generational team structure designed to deliver a consistent client experience "to and through retirement."

After an extensive, year-long due diligence process, the Calleros selected Cetera as the partner best-positioned to support both organic and inorganic growth.

"The decision to move has been many months in the making and followed an exhaustive search among independent broker-dealers. We believe that Cetera's back-office support is vital for a growth-minded advisory firm like ours," said Matthew Callero, President of Callero Capital Management. "We're honored to partner with Cetera to support our client service model and pursue our firm's growth goals. Cetera is the premier partner that truly supports our vision for Callero Capital's future."

The cousins noted their longstanding affiliation with Woodbury Financial Services and said their move was prompted by challenges stemming from Osaic's integration of its broker-dealers.

"We're positioned to welcome additional producing advisors who share our client-first philosophy," said Matthew Callero. "With many advisors approaching retirement themselves, local advisors are seeking succession solutions and are reaching out to ensure their clients' futures. We will be active in pursuing local acquisition opportunities over the next 3 to 5 years. Just as we were uber selective when choosing to partner with Cetera, we will be equally as selective when partnering with advisors on succession – only service-minded practices with a loyal client base will align with our approach. We have the systems and experienced staff in place to help ensure continuity for their clients."

A hallmark of Callero Capital Management is its intentionally structured, multi-generational team, created to foster longevity, collaboration and service continuity.

"Callero Capital Management is built for the decades ahead," Matthew Callero added. "We've been deliberate in how we structured our firm, bringing together talented professionals across generations. Clients appreciate knowing there's always a capable, familiar person ready to help them pursue their goals."

Andy Watts, Cetera's Tax & Accounting Channel Leader, welcomed the firm, saying: "Matt and Chris are outstanding additions to the Cetera Financial Specialists community. Their client-first approach and ambitious growth mindset make them an excellent fit for Cetera, and we look forward to offering the resources and support they need as they enter their next phase of growth."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage more than $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of May 1, 2025.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group