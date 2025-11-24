Veteran Financial Advisors Scott Thaxton and Greg Pennini Join Cetera Advisors with $350 Million in AUA

Longtime LPL advisors in search of superior service and technology cite team onboarding experience and personalized growth support as key highlights in joining Cetera

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes veteran financial advisors Scott Thaxton, JD, CRPC®, and Greg Pennini, CFS® after a longtime affiliation with LPL. The established ensemble practice does business as CarrThaxton Financial Group, serving more than 1,200 client accounts and $350 million in assets*. The move reflects the team's commitment to delivering high-touch advisory services with enhanced platform capabilities and operational support.

Financial advisor Scott Thaxton, JD, CRPC ® Financial advisor Greg Pennini, CFS ®

After nearly three decades with LPL, Thaxton and Pennini sought a partner that could deliver superior service, advanced technology, and growth resources tailored to their business model. Their decision to join Cetera was driven by the firm's advisor-first culture and commitment to personalized support. Thaxton and Pennini bring a strong advisory-focused practice to Cetera's growing network, where they are part of the Cetera Advisors community within the Advisor Channel.

"Joining Cetera represents a strategic move for our team to better serve our clients," Thaxton and Pennini said. "We were impressed not only by the firm's advisor-first culture but also by the depth of resources available to help us grow and innovate. After nearly three decades with LPL, we wanted a partner that could deliver advanced technology, personalized support, and a clear path for scaling our advisory business. Cetera delivered on all fronts."

Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran welcomed the team, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Scott, Greg, and the CarrThaxton Financial Group team to Cetera. Their commitment to client success aligns perfectly with our approach to empower advisors through cutting-edge tools, growth programs, and a collaborative community. We look forward to supporting their next chapter and helping them achieve even greater success."

The CarrThaxton team also highlighted the onboarding experience and leadership accessibility as key differentiators.

"Cetera's team approach to onboarding was second to none, and the ability to engage directly with firm leadership gave us confidence in our decision," Thaxton and Pennini added. "That level of transparency, combined with robust growth resources, including the impressive GrowthLine program, set Cetera apart from other firms we considered."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com

Cetera refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of 9/30/2025.

