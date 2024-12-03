Cetera Welcomes First Citizens State Bank

Wisconsin-based bank with 161-year historical tenure affiliates with Cetera Financial Institutions from LPL Financial

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that First Citizens State Bank has entered into a network agreement with Cetera Financial Institutions to support and grow its investment program, First Citizens Investment Services.

Based in Whitewater, Wis., First Citizens State Bank operates four branches in three Wisconsin cities and holds approximately $465 million in assets of Sept. 30, 2024. First Citizens State Bank was founded as the First National Bank of Whitewater just months after the enactment of the National Banking Act of 1863. After surviving the Great Depression, the bank merged with Citizens State Bank in 1931 to become First Citizens State Bank.

"We are pleased to welcome a bank with as rich a legacy as First Citizens State Bank to the Cetera family," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "We can already see how well this bank's culture fits within our own and we look forward to helping First Citizens State Bank grow and enhance its already thriving investment program."

"In Cetera, we've found the same excellent customer service and experience that we expect to pass down to our own clients," said Nate Parrish, president of First Citizens State Bank. "We know that Cetera Financial Institutions' small firm feel combined with the backing of Cetera's unparalleled technology and tools will help us efficiently manage and service our clients' needs. Their reputation supporting bank programs gives us all the more confidence that we have made the right move for the future of First Citizens Investment Services."

Cetera Financial Institutions is a community within Cetera Investment Services that supports the investment programs of over 450 banks and credit unions. Cetera Investment Services is celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, and with nearly 70 renewals signed through October 2024, Cetera Financial Institutions' current retention rate is 99 percent for all institutions.

Click here for more information about Cetera Financial Institutions.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group