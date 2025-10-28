Cetera Financial Group Introduces Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios to Serve Affluent and High-Net-Worth Clients

New offering provides customizable investment portfolios through Envestnet's Private Wealth platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera today announced the launch of Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios, a suite of customizable investment portfolios designed by Cetera Investment Management and offered to Cetera-affiliated advisors exclusively through the Envestnet Private Wealth platform to meet the needs of affluent and high-net-worth households.

Cetera Investment Management provides financial professionals with a full-service platform that includes in-depth product and market research and analysis, a wealth of publications to communicate its perspectives to advisors' clients, portfolio and asset allocation strategy design, and investment recommendations.

This unique collaboration can, in essence, function as an advisor's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), pairing Cetera Investment Management's institutional-grade portfolio expertise with the personalized, white-glove support of the Envestnet PWC platform to address the complex needs of affluent and high-net-worth clients. The Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios offering is available exclusively within the Unified Program of Cetera's My Advice Architect platform, which includes approximately $154 billion in assets under management*, as of Sept. 30, 2025.

"Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios is a powerful addition to our growing platform, reinforcing Cetera's position as a premier financial services partner for advisors," said Kerry Pierce, Head of Advisory Solutions at Cetera. "Through our Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios, we are enabling our advisors to deliver sophisticated, institutional-quality investment strategies to affluent and high-net-worth households, all without advisors having to build or scale their own investment infrastructure."

While other investment advisory firms rely exclusively on outsourced portfolio construction models, the Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios offering delivers the market intelligence from its internal Cetera Investment Management team, led by Cetera Chief Investment Officer Gene Goldman.

Goldman said: "One example on how we see this fitting in a Cetera financial professional's arsenal is the ability to take over an existing portfolio of low-cost-basis securities and build a customized solution around that."

Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios offers advisors benefits including:

Freeing up valuable time to focus on deepening client relationships and growing their business.

Providing affluent and high-net-worth clients with access to a dedicated institutional-grade team whose expertise, technology and insights help enhance portfolio construction and oversight in pursuit of higher performance.

Offering scalable solutions to manage affluent and institutional client relationships.

The Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios offering is best for advisors who:

Serve affluent to high-net-worth clients seeking customizable portfolios.

Need rigorous, institutional-grade portfolio construction without hiring additional full-time staff.

Support foundations and endowments with policy-driven portfolio needs and fiduciary oversight.

Cetera Investment Management's research, asset allocations, and capital market assumptions drive Envestnet's portfolio recommendations. In short, Cetera Investment Management is responsible for the Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios strategy, and Envestnet manages program execution and distribution.

"What truly sets Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios apart is the hands-on, strategic involvement of Cetera Investment Management. It's not just guidance, it's Cetera personnel directly signing off on critical elements such as asset allocation, drift parameters and security selection," Pierce said. "Advisors have long sought Cetera Investment Management's expertise in managing sophisticated portfolios. Through our partnership with Envestnet, we're now able to deliver that expertise to more advisors and investors with the high level of care and attention they deserve."

The Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios offering is composed of six strategic model portfolios described below, which Cetera Investment Management updates annually or more often as required by market conditions. The models' underlying security selections include separately managed accounts, mutual funds, ETFs and bond portfolios, all of which can help deliver the kind of wealth management advice affluent and high-net-worth clients want.

"Envestnet's Private Wealth consultative service enables our client portfolio managers to work closely with Cetera-affiliated financial advisors to gain a comprehensive understanding of each client's unique objectives," said Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer at Envestnet. "From there, they assess the model portfolios developed by Cetera Investment Management to determine whether customization is needed. The program's flexibility is extensive, allowing for tailored overlays that can address tax considerations, values-based investing preferences, and other specific client priorities."

Models and objectives of Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios**:

Cetera PWP Blended ™ – aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a low-turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually.

– aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a low-turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually. Cetera PWP Domestic Blended ™ – aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a low-turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually.

– aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a low-turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually. Cetera PWP Income ™ – aims to generate current income generation as its primary objective, with capital preservation as a secondary objective.

– aims to generate current income generation as its primary objective, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. Cetera PWP Index ™ – aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a relatively lower turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually.

– aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a relatively lower turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually. Cetera PWP Multi Asset ™ – aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a relatively lower turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually.

– aims to generate long-term capital gains as its primary objective; it's a relatively lower turnover strategy with model changes typically occurring annually. Cetera PWP Strategic™ – is a low-turnover strategy, with model changes typically occurring annually. The broadly diversified model seeks global diversification through asset classes as well as investment styles.

The Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios launch builds on the July 2025 introduction of Cetera's first alternative investments model portfolio, the Cetera Blended Alternatives Model – Moderate, which includes six alternative funds with exposure to private equity, private credit, and private real estate investments. That model portfolio was researched and vetted by Cetera's Due Diligence and Cetera Investment Management's research teams.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $590 billion in assets under administration and $263 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

About Cetera® Investment Management

Cetera Investment Management LLC (CIM) is a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser owned by Cetera Financial Group® (CFG). CIM provides market perspectives, portfolio guidance, model management, and other investment advice to its affiliated broker-dealers and registered investment advisers.

About Envestnet Private Wealth

Envestnet Private Wealth partners with financial advisors to deliver highly customized solutions for clients with over $1 million in investable assets. By leveraging our $6 trillion+ platform and the experience of seasoned investment professionals, we provide a sophisticated, end-to-end wealth management experience. Our approach is designed to simplify complexity, support long-term client objectives, and help meet the evolving needs of your most discerning high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

*This figure includes various advisory programs and services offered by Cetera.

**The Cetera Private Wealth Portfolios offering requires a minimum account size of $250,000 (for households with $1 million or more in investable assets).

