Cetera's Tax-Focused Community, Avantax, Welcomes Prestige Global Private Wealth

Seasoned financial advisor Waheed Siddiqui moves from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., seeking the independence and resources to enhance the client experience and offer tax-intelligent advice

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Waheed Siddiqui and his firm, Prestige Global Private Wealth, to Avantax, a community of tax-focused financial professionals within Cetera. Driven by a desire to embrace his entrepreneurial spirit, expand his firm, and serve clients more holistically, Siddiqui found the ideal partner in Avantax.

Based in Rockville, Maryland, Siddiqui joins Avantax from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., where he served as Vice President, Wealth Management and Senior Wealth Advisor, overseeing approximately $216 million in assets under administration*. He brings over 20 years of industry experience and a deep commitment to building lasting client relationships. Siddiqui takes a comprehensive and hands-on approach to financial planning, connecting clients with the strategies necessary to meet their unique and evolving goals. His experience and commitment to personalized service ensure clients receive guidance and support for even the most complex financial matters.

"I've always had a strong desire to be an entrepreneur and build my own practice. I considered going independent for nearly a decade, and now felt that the timing was right," said Siddiqui. "Managing wealth today can be complex, and it's essential to bring wealth and tax planning together in a truly integrated way. With a dedicated support team, advanced tax technology, and a commitment to partner growth, I'm looking forward to embracing entrepreneurship and independence with Cetera and Avantax."

With Avantax, Prestige Global Private Wealth will have access to industry-leading resources, research, and technology that will allow them to provide clients with high-quality, tax-integrated strategies.

Avantax Community Leader Clint Brookshire welcomed Siddiqui, saying: "Waheed's journey to independence was years in the making. He took the time to thoughtfully assess his options and what is ultimately best for clients, and we are honored that he found a home in Cetera and Avantax. We look forward to offering Waheed the resources, independence and tax-focused expertise needed for him to offer clients fully integrated wealth management solutions and helping him to grow his business."

About Avantax

Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. For additional information, please visit www.avantax.com .

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Cetera is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Aug. 30, 2025.

