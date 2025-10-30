Veteran Commonwealth Financial Advisor Christian Benard, with $365 Million in AUA, Joins Cetera's Community of Tax-Focused Advisors

Holistic, tax-focused financial planning firm joins like-minded advisors in the Avantax community while

maintaining excellent service and access to Fidelity's NFS custody and clearing



DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes long-time Commonwealth Financial Network advisor Christian R. Benard, CFP®, EA, AIF®, who brings his Innovative Financial Inc. team to Cetera's community of tax-focused financial professionals – Avantax. Benard's Troy, Michigan-based firm has approximately $365 million in assets under administration*.

Financial Advisor Christian Benard

Benard operates integrated wealth management and tax practices. In addition to offering clients tax-focused financial planning, Benard's tax practice completed nearly 2,000 tax returns in the past year. He said his tax focus made Avantax a natural fit, in addition to using Fidelity's NFS, which Benard has used for years.

"Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for clients by going more in-depth, like talking with clients about how we can help improve their tax situation based on their investments. Our more holistic approach to wealth management aligns perfectly with Avantax," Benard said. "As a fiduciary, I've always looked to do what's best from the client perspective, and I feel like we can continue doing that with Cetera and Avantax, plus keeping Fidelity's NFS for custody and clearing."

Benard has grown his business from $15 million in client assets 15 years ago to approximately $365 million in AUA* today. In his early days, he created new client relationships by conducting retirement planning workshops; then, he acquired a tax practice, and today he focuses on growth through expanding existing client relationships as well as referrals from current clients.

Benard said LPL's acquisition of Commonwealth prompted his search for a new broker-dealer. He was committed to finding a firm that, like Commonwealth, offered superior service while supporting advisor independence.

"It's bittersweet leaving Commonwealth, which we did only because they were acquired, but I know coming to Cetera and Avantax is going to be a good move," Benard said. "Others at Commonwealth have to do their own thing, but I know we all expect top-level service, and in talking with Cetera, their people and their service levels drew me in. Cetera has what originally brought me to Commonwealth – the ability to talk to real people and easily get answers without a lot of complicated explanations. That's what made me comfortable with Cetera."

During his search for a new broker-dealer, Benard said he found some that could have been a fit, but he wouldn't be able to continue using Fidelity's NFS or his DBA – Innovative Financial Inc. – and that mattered.

"We do a lot of work with Fidelity because of NFS, and that's one of the things that got my search started," Benard said. "Some other broker-dealers were limiting, and ultimately, I wouldn't have been able to run my business how I want. Cetera was very clear they support advisor independence, and I want to always follow a fiduciary standard because when people come to us, they're looking for what's best for them, and I feel like that I have the support from Cetera and Avantax to do that."

In welcoming Benard and his team, Cetera Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said: "Christian has grown his firm intentionally with a very client-centric approach, which is a great fit with how Cetera operates. I'm pleased that Christian found in Cetera and Avantax what he's enjoyed for many years – being part of a community that supports true advisor independence while offering the tools, technology and resources needed to grow and take their business in whatever direction they choose."

Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning.

About Avantax

Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. For additional information, please visit www.avantax.com.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Cetera refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Oct. 24, 2025.

