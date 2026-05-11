Ceva Advances Full-Stack Wireless Vision with Next Generation Bluetooth High Data Throughput and Integrated RF Design Win

A major win at a leading U.S. semiconductor company validates Ceva's strategy to deliver system-level wireless solutions, deepening customer partnerships across the wireless value chain

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced a major customer win for its Bluetooth® High Data Throughput (HDT) solution including Ceva's internally developed RF technology, a significant commercial milestone validating the company's strategy to expand its wireless offering and deliver comprehensive, system-level solutions to its customers.

Ceva-Waves Links Bluetooth HDT platform — digital baseband, software stack, and integrated RF in a single solution — marks the company's evolution from component IP to full-stack wireless partner

The customer, a leading U.S.-based semiconductor company, had previously licensed Ceva's Bluetooth IP portfolio and has now adopted Ceva's Bluetooth HDT platform, combining digital baseband, software stack and Ceva's internally developed RF technology. This progression to an integrated wireless connectivity subsystem reflects the value Ceva delivers through reduced integration complexity, faster time-to-market and deeper strategic partnerships with its customers.

This design win captures two reinforcing growth dynamics. Bluetooth 6.0 designs are entering production at multiple customers, with royalties beginning to ramp, while early Bluetooth HDT design wins position Ceva at the center of the next wave of high-performance wireless devices. A more integrated platform means greater value per engagement, while deepening its position within customer platforms across multiple product generations.

The Bluetooth connectivity market sees annual device shipments in the billions, with increasing design complexity driving demand for more integrated solutions. As the industry shifts toward the physical infrastructure required to support edge AI and data-intensive applications, connectivity is becoming a critical layer of that stack, enabling efficient data movement, low-latency communication and seamless device interaction. Suppliers capable of delivering integrated, system-level wireless platforms are increasingly favored in this environment.

The addition of internally developed RF to Ceva's platform does more than deepen its offering to existing customers; it materially expands the addressable market. Large-scale system companies and major semiconductor players that previously required a complete wireless solution, and were not served by a digital-only IP offering, can now engage with Ceva as a system-level wireless partner. Customers requiring only digital baseband IP continue to have that option, giving Ceva the ability to serve the full spectrum of wireless design requirements.

"Securing this major Bluetooth HDT design win including our integrated RF technology is a pivotal milestone for Ceva," said Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva. "Our deliberate investment in RF technology, including targeted asset acquisition, is now translating into customer adoption. This is not just a design win; it validates that our evolution from component IP to full-stack wireless solutions is working. We are delivering more complete solutions, adding greater value across the wireless stack, and building deeper, multi-generational relationships with leading companies."

"As Bluetooth evolves to support higher data throughput and more advanced use cases, the complexity of wireless design is increasing significantly," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. "Solutions that combine digital baseband, software stack and RF are becoming increasingly important to reduce integration effort and accelerate time-to-market. By addressing this at a system level, Ceva is well-positioned to capture a broader share of next-generation wireless platforms."

Built on its field-proven Ceva-Waves Links family, this design win and an active pipeline of Bluetooth HDT evaluations across industrial, consumer and edge AI applications reflect the growing demand for complete wireless platforms as part of the broader AI hardware stack and the increasing role of connectivity in enabling next-generation AI-driven devices.

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-bluetooth/

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 21 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram .

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.

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