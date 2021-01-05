CEVA and DARPA Establish Partnership for Technology Innovation

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced an open licensing agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate technology innovation for DARPA programs. The partnership, as part of the DARPA Toolbox initiative, establishes an access framework under which DARPA organizations can access all of CEVA's commercially available IPs, tools and support to expedite their programs.

"Our partnership with DARPA extends the reach of our advanced DSPs, AI Processors and wireless IPs to the DARPA research programs and its ecosystem," said Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. "Our comprehensive and low power platforms for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, computer vision, sound and motion sensing will help to accelerate innovation within DARPA, enabling its researchers to leverage our best-in-class technologies along with our guidance and support."

DARPA Toolbox is a new, agency-wide effort aimed at providing open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programs. Through DARPA Toolbox, successful proposers will receive greater access to commercial vendors' technologies and tools via pre-negotiated, low-cost, non-production access frameworks and simplified legal terms. For commercial vendors, DARPA Toolbox will provide an opportunity to leverage the agency's forward-looking research and a chance to develop new revenue streams based on programmatic achievements developed with their technologies.

"Partnering with technology innovators like CEVA through our DARPA Toolbox initiative serves to streamline access for our organizations to cutting-edge technologies," said Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA leading DARPA Toolbox. "CEVA's portfolio of processors, platform IP and software offer a compelling proposition to our researchers engaging in a range of projects requiring wireless communications or context-aware computing."

CEVA, along with Arm and Verific are first wave of technology companies to sign commercial partnership agreements under DARPA Toolbox. As licensees of CEVA IP, DARPA researchers stand to benefit by having access to CEVA's processors, tools and support for technical areas that intersect with CEVA's wireless connectivity and smart sensing portfolio. Key technologies offered by CEVA under the initiative include DSPs and software for 5G baseband processing, short range connectivity, sensor fusion, computer vision, sound processing and Artificial Intelligence. For more information on CEVA's products, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at https://www.ceva-dsp.com/ and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

