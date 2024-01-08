Ceva and India's No. 1 Audio and Wearable Brand, boAt, Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance the Wireless Audio Experience

The partnership spans a broad range of Ceva's connectivity, sensing and inferencing technologies, which 'boAt Labs', the in-house research and development team, will leverage to develop high-quality products that provide the best user experience possible at accessible price points. The first boAt product under this partnership, the Nirvana Eutopia Spatial Audio headphones, feature CEVA's Bluetooth, Audio AI DSP, and its RealSpace® spatial audio software solution with precise head tracking. These are the first spatial audio headphones in boAt's lineup to offer dynamic head tracking capabilities which further enhance the spatial audio experience. The Nirvana Eutopia headphones are expected to be available in India in the first quarter of 2024.

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder, and CEO, Imagine Marketing Limited, boAt parent company, said, "boAt continues to raise the bar for high-quality audio products with premium features and attainable pricing, for our ever-expanding community of boAtheads. We're constantly seeking the foremost technologies and innovations for our product roadmap and Ceva is a tremendous partner in this regard. Their broad portfolio of software, including audio, voice, and motion sensing technologies opens many opportunities to bring new features and capabilities to boAt products. We're excited to build more innovative products for global markets through our close collaboration."

Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager of the Sensors and Audio Business Unit at Ceva, stated: "boAt has developed deep industry expertise in both audio quality and designing iconic consumer wearables, enabling the company to become the #1 audio and wearable brand in India today, and the #2 worldwide by shipment volume*. With Ceva's extensive experience working with world-leading consumer technology companies and powering billions of wearables and hearables to date, this partnership of two industry leaders simply makes sense. Together, we can conceive innovative products and use cases that leverage the best of our two companies and deliver an incredible audio and voice experiences across hearables, speakers, wearables and more."

boAt uses Bluetooth audio chipsets from different semiconductor suppliers today, several of which are based on Ceva's Bluetooth platforms and/or Audio AI DSPs. Through this collaboration, Ceva and boAt will partner to select Bluetooth audio chipsets from Ceva licensees for boAt product lines and optimize Ceva value-add software packages for these products, including TWS earbuds, neckbands, headphones, smart speakers, and smartwatches. For more information, visit www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-realspace.

About Imagine Marketing Limited (Parent company of boAt)

Established in 2013 by Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta, Imagine Marketing Ltd. offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more. Under the Imagine umbrella, boAt came to life and was able to disrupt the industry to become the #1 wearable brand in the country. boAt's portfolio offers well-designed, innovative, and distinctive fashionable lifestyle-oriented products at attractive price points targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India. Imagine Marketing has associated itself with global names such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate their products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, Malabar Investments and Fireside Ventures. The company currently has offices across Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru. Website https://www.boat-lifestyle.com/

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

*Source: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS51461523

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.