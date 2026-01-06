Ceva Delivers Real-Time AI Acceleration on NXP's Processors for Software-Defined Vehicles

Integration of Ceva's AI DSP in NXP's S32Z2 and S32E2 real-time processors enables predictive analytics, energy management and intelligent control for software-defined vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 -- As vehicles evolve into software-defined platforms, the demand for real-time processing, safety, and intelligence is accelerating. Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced that NXP® Semiconductors has integrated Ceva's AI DSP into its S32Z2 and S32E2 processors, designed to power the next generation of real-time domain and zonal control modules in software-defined vehicles.

Real‑time AI acceleration from Ceva enhances NXP’s S32 automotive processors, supporting safer, smarter, software‑defined vehicles

According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global software-defined vehicle market is projected to grow from $213.5 billion in 2024 to over $1.2 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34%(1), as automakers adopt centralized compute architectures and monetize software-driven features. This transformation is fueling demand for real-time processors like NXP's S32Z2 and S32E2, which provide the compute efficiency needed for high performance, deterministic, safety-critical control with AI inference in a multi-application environment.

At the core of this strategy, NXP's S32Z2 and S32E2 families leverage Ceva's SensPro AI DSP technology to deliver real-time decision-making and intelligent perception, enabling vehicles to interpret their environment and respond with precision. Applications such as predictive analytics for extended battery lifespan, predictive vehicle maintenance, driver monitoring and in-cabin voice-controlled interfaces can all be enabled through Ceva's SensPro AI DSP.

"The S32Z2 and S32E2 series are designed to meet the stringent performance, safety, and scalability requirements of next-generation vehicles," said Robert Moran, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Processors at NXP. "By integrating Ceva's AI DSP, we deliver the machine learning and AI capabilities our customers need to accelerate innovation in real-time compute applications for software-defined vehicles."

"As vehicles become increasingly connected and intelligent, the ability to process sensor data and apply AI in real time is critical," said Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva. "Our collaboration with NXP brings the power of our AI DSP platform to one of the most advanced automotive real-time processors in the industry, helping accelerate the transition to software-defined vehicles."

Ceva's SensPro AI DSP architecture includes a family of DSP/ML processors that are optimized for sensor processing, AI inference, and control algorithms, delivering exceptional performance per watt within the stringent power and safety requirements of automotive applications. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-senspro2/

(1)Source: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5879661/software-defined-vehicle-market-sdv-type-semi

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram .

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.