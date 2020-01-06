CEVA Debuts SenslinQ Platform to Streamline Development of Contextually Aware IoT Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show - CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today unveiled SenslinQ™, its first integrated hardware IP and software platform that aggregates sensor fusion, sound and connectivity technologies to enable contextually aware IoT devices.

Contextual awareness is rapidly becoming a mandatory feature of many devices such as smartphones, laptops, AR/VR headsets, robots, hearables and wearables, driven by OEMs and IT companies looking to add value and enhance the user experience. The SenslinQ platform streamlines the development of these devices by centralizing the workloads that require an intimate understanding of the physical behaviors and anomalies of sensors. It collects data from multiple sensors within a device, including microphones, radars, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), environmental sensors, and Time of Flight (ToF), and conducts front-end signal processing such as noise suppression and filtering on this data. Then, applying advanced algorithms, SenslinQ creates "context enablers" such as activity classification, voice and sound detection, and presence and proximity detection. These context enablers can then be fused on-device or otherwise sent wirelessly (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NB-IoT) to a local edge computer or the cloud for determining and adapting the device to the environment in which it operates.

The SenslinQ platform incorporates both the hardware IP and software components required to enable contextually aware IoT devices. The customizable hardware reference design is composed of three pillars connected using standard system interfaces:

Arm or RISC-V MCU

CEVA-BX DSPs

Wireless Connectivity Island, such as RivieraWaves Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Dragonfly NB-IoT platforms, or other connectivity standards provided by the customer or 3rd parties.

The SenslinQ software is comprised of a large portfolio of ready-to-use software libraries from CEVA and its ecosystem partners, which includes:

Hillcrest Labs MotionEngine™ software packages for sensor fusion and activity classification in mobile, wearables, hearables, robots and more

ClearVox front-end voice processing, WhisPro speech recognition, and comprehensive DSP and AI libraries

Extensive 3rd party software components for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), sound sensing, 3D audio and more

The SenslinQ platform is accompanied by the SenslinQ framework, a Linux-based Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) reference code and APIs for data and control exchange between the multiple processors and the various sensors.

Erez Bar-Niv, CTO of CEVA, commented: "CEVA has consistently expanded its product portfolio in recent years both through organic investment and M&A, towards the strategic goal of driving market innovation in wireless connectivity and smart sensing. Contextual awareness, which fuses motion, sound, environmental and other sensor-created data, provides the opportunity to capitalize on our technology excellence. SenslinQ frees up our customers from having to understand the physical behavior of sensors and the connectivity channels, allowing them to focus on the applications and advanced services possible with a context-aware device."

SenslinQ will be available in Q2 2020. For further information, visit: https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-senslinq.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

