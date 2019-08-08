CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $18.4 million, a 5% increase compared to $17.5 million reported for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 licensing and related revenue was $10.8 million, an increase of 8% when compared to $10.0 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.6 million, a 2% increase compared to $7.5 million reported for the second quarter of 2018.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "I am very pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We continued to expand our licensee base and diversify our revenue sources, capitalizing on our excellence in wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. In royalties, our handset baseband shipments showed pronounced sequential growth following a period of market softness and excess inventories. Our non-handset baseband royalties continue to show solid growth, driven by base station RAN and Bluetooth."

Mr. Wertheizer continued: "Our recent acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and the technology investment we made in Immervision, Inc. will enable us to further expand our product offerings and customer reach. These investments are important landmarks in our strategic plan to broaden our technology portfolio, while also allowing us to move up the value chain and create tighter relationships with semiconductor companies and OEMs."

Of the nine license agreements completed during the quarter, three were for smart sensing products and six were for connectivity products. All of the licensing agreements signed during the quarter were for non-handset baseband applications and four were with first-time customers of CEVA. Customers' target markets include cellular IoT, sound and Bluetooth for wireless earbuds, AI and computer vision for consumer and surveillance products, and Wi-Fi access points. Geographically, three of the deals signed were in China, two were in the U.S. and four were in the APAC region, including Japan.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, 28% lower than net loss of $2.1 million reported for the same period in 2018. GAAP diluted loss per share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.07, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.09 a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.2 million and $0.05, respectively, up 42% and 25%, respectively, from the $0.9 million and $0.04 reported for both income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves and an investment in NB-IoT technologies. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.7 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves and NB-IoT technologies.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "We are encouraged by the sequential increase of 27% in our royalty revenue, reflecting an uptick in handset inventory build up in advance of the high season. Also, second quarter non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share showed year-over-year growth for the first time in five quarters. We continued our buyback plan, repurchasing approximately $2.3 million of our common stock under our existing share repurchase program. At the end of the quarter, our cash balance, marketable securities and bank deposits totaled $166 million, with no debt."

CEVA Conference Call

On August 8, 2019 CEVA management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

U.S. Participants: Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code: CEVA)

International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: CEVA)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/31019. Please go to the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (access code: 10133150) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 15, 2019. The replay will also be available at CEVA's web site www.ceva-dsp.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include Mr. Wertheizer's statements that CEVA's licensee base and revenue sources continue to expand, handset baseband shipments showed pronounced sequential growth, non-handset baseband royalties continue to show solid growth and the recent acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and the technology investment in Immervision will enable the company to further expand its product offerings and customer reach, thereby allowing the company to move up the value chain and create tighter relationships with semiconductor companies and OEMs. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing CEVA results include: the ability of the CEVA DSP cores and other technologies to continue to be strong growth drivers for us; CEVA's ability to successfully integrate Hillcrest Labs' operations and realize the expected synergies; CEVA's ability to successfully leverage Immervision's technology to increase CEVA's customer base and product offerings, as well as other expectations with respect to the strategic partnership, our continued success in penetrating new markets, including in non-baseband markets, and maintaining our market position in existing markets; our ability to diversify the company's royalty streams, the ability of products incorporating our technologies to achieve market acceptance, the speed and extent of the expansion of the 4G, 5G and LTE networks, the maturation of the autonomous driving and IoT markets, the effect of trade tariffs and political tensions, the effect of intense industry competition and consolidation, including the effect of Apple's announced acquisition of a majority of Intel's smartphone modem business, global chip market trends, the possibility that markets for CEVA's technologies may not develop as expected or that products incorporating our technologies do not achieve market acceptance; our ability to timely and successfully develop and introduce new technologies; and general market conditions and other risks relating to our business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. CEVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing and related revenues $ 10,804 $ 10,038 $ 21,815 $ 20,121 Royalties 7,596 7,456 13,554 14,942









Total revenues 18,400 17,494 35,369 35,063









Cost of revenues 2,493 1,988 4,516 3,960









Gross profit 15,907 15,506 30,853 31,103









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 12,390 11,843 24,720 23,859 Sales and marketing 2,956 3,399 5,977 6,575 General and administrative 2,534 2,833 4,851 5,787 Amortization of intangible assets 210 92 420 451









Total operating expenses 18,090 18,167 35,968 36,672









Operating loss (2,183) (2,661) (5,115) (5,569) Financial income, net 896 777 1,696 1,704









Loss before taxes on income (1,287) (1,884) (3,419) (3,865) Taxes on income 225 206 390 407









Net loss $ (1,512) $ (2,090) $ (3,809) $ (4,272)









Basic and diluted net loss per share ($0.07) (0.09) ($0.17) ($0.19) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):







Basic and diluted 21,936 22,129 21,927 22,139

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (1,512) $ (2,090) $ (3,809) $ (4,272) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 160 168 296 325 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses 1,458 1,359 2,820 2,628 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 394 423 750 877 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses 667 895 1,229 1,786 Income tax benefit related to equity-based compensation expenses (207) (153) (344) (282) Amortization of intangible assets related to RivieraWaves transaction and NB-IoT technologies 289 275 578 634 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,249 $ 877 $ 1,520 $ 1,696









GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net loss per share (in thousands) 21,936 22,129 21,927 22,139 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 837 903 805 935 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands) 22,773 23,032 22,732 23,074



















GAAP diluted loss per share ($ 0.07) ($ 0.09) ($ 0.17) ($ 0.19) Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Amortization of intangible assets related to RivieraWaves transaction and NB-IoT technologies $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.07









CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)



June 30, December 31,

2019 2018 (*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,527 $ 22,260 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits 126,508 123,608 Trade receivables, net 10,461 9,971 Unbilled receivables 11,558 16,185 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,432 5,264 Total current assets 180,486 177,288 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 14,652 21,864 Severance pay fund 9,866 9,026 Deferred tax assets, net 6,446 5,924 Property and equipment, net 7,416 7,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,736 — Goodwill 46,612 46,612 Intangible assets, net 2,122 2,700 Other long-term assets 7,429 6,505 Total assets $ 284,765 $ 277,263



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 542 $ 632 Deferred revenues 2,395 3,593 Accrued expenses and other payables 16,571 17,527 Operating lease liabilities 1,824 — Total current liabilities 21,332 21,752





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 10,592 9,632 Operating lease liabilities 7,621 — Other accrued liabilities 575 — Total liabilities 40,120 31,384





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock 22 22 Additional paid in-capital 223,306 223,250 Treasury stock (37,498) (39,132) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 64 (1,114) Retained earnings 58,751 62,853 Total stockholders' equity 244,645 245,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 284,765 $ 277,263



(*) Derived from audited financial statements

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ceva-dsp.com

