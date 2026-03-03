Ceva Launches PentaG-NTN™ 5G Advanced Modem IP, Enabling Satellite-Native Innovators to Rapidly Deploy Differentiated LEO User Terminals

Built on Ceva's third-generation PentaG platform, PentaG-NTN accelerates the convergence of satellite and cellular networks

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 – As satellite connectivity rapidly becomes the most strategically important and disruptive extension of the 5G network, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced PentaG-NTN™, a new 5G-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) modem IP subsystem purpose-built for satellite user terminals supporting LEO and MEO constellations. Designed to accelerate the deployment of standards-based satellite connectivity, PentaG-NTN enables satellite operators, constellation developers, and terminal innovators to bring 5G-NTN services to market faster, with significantly reduced silicon development risk.

Ceva’s third-generation PentaG platform enables scalable 5G-Advanced modem IP for both satellite and terrestrial user terminals. PentaG-NTN brings production-ready 5G-NTN connectivity to LEO and MEO constellations, while PentaG-Edge extends the same architecture to industrial, private 5G, IoT, and advanced edge applications - delivering a unified, validated modem subsystem across the evolving global 5G ecosystem.

PentaG-NTN is the first product based on Ceva's newly introduced third-generation PentaG modem IP platform, a production-ready 5G-Advanced baseband architecture that integrates baseband hardware, L1 PHY software, and comprehensive verification assets into a single reusable subsystem. Designed as a common foundation for multiple derivatives, including PentaG-Edge™ for terrestrial 5G-Advanced edge and IoT applications, the platform is already being integrated into next-generation terminal designs. Compared with the previous generation, it delivers substantial improvements in performance, scalability, and integration efficiency across both satellite and terrestrial deployments.

The rapid proliferation of satellite constellations - fueled by both commercial expansion and government-backed initiatives focused on coverage and sovereignty - is accelerating the integration of 5G into space-based networks. At the same time, 5G-NTN introduces cellular modem complexity into an industry historically centered on spacecraft, payloads, and constellation design rather than cellular baseband modem engineering.

Traditionally, Ceva's modem IP solutions have been adopted by customers with deep expertise in building cellular modems. In contrast, today's 5G-NTN market is being driven by satellite-native organizations, whose core strengths lie in designing satellites and operating space-based networks. PentaG-NTN is designed specifically to deliver a fully integrated, plug-and-play modem subsystem that removes complexity, shortens development cycles, and de-risks integration for satellite-focused teams.

Industry analysts note that this shift is forcing satellite-focused organizations to confront cellular modem complexity for the first time.

"As 5G standards extend into non-terrestrial networks, the satellite industry is increasingly converging with the cellular ecosystem," said Jake Saunders, Vice President at ABI Research. "This shift is breaking down long-standing satellite silos and allowing operators and technology providers to leverage the scale, maturity, and cost efficiencies of the cellular standards ecosystem. For this convergence to succeed, solutions that reduce modem integration complexity and development cost - while still enabling differentiation - will be critical to moving 5G-NTN from early trials into commercial-scale deployment."

At the same time, semiconductor companies seeking to enter or expand in the satellite and NTN modem market face similar challenges of standards complexity, development cost, and integration risk - making a validated, subsystem-level modem IP equally valuable for silicon vendors supporting this new wave of satellite connectivity.

"5G-NTN is bringing cellular standards into the satellite world - but many satellite innovators shouldn't have to become modem companies to participate," said Guy Keshet, Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband Business Unit at Ceva. "With PentaG-NTN, we deliver a proven, standards-compliant 5G-NTN modem subsystem that dramatically lowers the barrier to entry, while still allowing customers to innovate and differentiate on top of it."

Built for LEO satellite dynamics - and customer differentiation

Unlike terrestrial 5G, satellite user terminals must operate under harsh and rapidly changing conditions, including Doppler shift, timing offsets, and long propagation delays. PentaG-NTN incorporates NTN-specific features designed to address these challenges, including:

LEO dynamics optimization, including Doppler compensation and frequency-offset mitigation

Latency-optimized L1 processing tuned for LEO and MEO channel characteristics

3GPP Release-18 compliance for 5G-NTN, with a clear upgrade path toward Release-19

Support for Ka and Ku bands

Support for narrowband proprietary waveforms

Scalable performance from 10 Mbps up to 2 Gbps, with up to 256-QAM modulation

Beyond standards compliance, PentaG-NTN is architected to preserve and enable customer differentiation. The modem subsystem combines hardware acceleration with programmable DSPs and flexible software interfaces, allowing customers to integrate their own proprietary technologies - such as custom communication algorithms, waveform enhancements, or application-specific optimizations - alongside 3GPP-based 5G-NTN functionality. This enables satellite innovators to differentiate their services while relying on a validated, standards-compliant modem foundation.

A complete modem subsystem - not just IP blocks

PentaG-NTN is delivered as a fully integrated modem subsystem that includes:

Optimized baseband hardware accelerators and control logic

L1 PHY software

A comprehensive verification environment, including Virtual Platform Simulator (VPS), system-level simulation, test benches, and FPGA-based emulation

This approach allows satellite-native teams to validate software and system behavior early, well before silicon, improving predictability and accelerating time-to-deployment.

Ceva estimates that its third-generation PentaG modem platform can reduce modem silicon development time by approximately 65% and cut program costs by tens of millions of dollars, compared with traditional approaches that require building large, specialized modem R&D teams in-house.

Built on Ceva's third-generation PentaG platform

The production-ready 5G-Advanced baseband architecture integrates baseband hardware, L1 PHY software, and verification assets into a single reusable subsystem. It.supports both FR1 (sub-7 GHz) and FR2 (24–52 GHz) operation, including mmWave, and scales up to 400 MHz of bandwidth per component carrier, enabling a wide range of satellite and terrestrial modem configurations from a common foundation.

Building on the same platform, PentaG-Edge™ extends the architecture to terrestrial 5G-Advanced edge and IoT applications. Like PentaG-NTN, PentaG-Edge is delivered as a fully integrated modem subsystem, enabling licensees to avoid the cost and complexity of building a modem from the ground up while retaining flexibility to tailor features, performance, and differentiation for their specific market requirements - such as advanced MIMO configurations and other terrestrial-focused optimizations not required in NTN deployments.

Availability

PentaG-NTN and PentaG-Edge are available now for licensing. Ceva will showcase PentaG-NTN and the third-generation PentaG platform at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona.

To learn more about licensing PentaG-NTN or PentaG-Edge, visit Ceva at MWC 2026 or contact [email protected].

