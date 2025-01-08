Ceva Powers Oritek's Next-Gen ADAS chipsets for Smarter, Safer Electric Vehicles

Lonquan 560 SoCs leverage Ceva-SensPro Vision AI DSP to advance ADAS capabilities amidst China's rapidly growing EV market and global shift towards more sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2025 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that Oritek Semiconductor, a provider of AI system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for intelligent automotive platforms, has licensed Ceva's SensPro™ Vision AI DSP for its Longquan 560 series of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) chipsets.

The Longquan 560 series represents Oritek's commitment to innovation, catering to diverse intelligent automotive needs of Electric Vehicles (EV) such as AI-based headlights, camera monitoring systems (CMS), zone control units (ZCU), and integrated central computing units for driving and parking. These chips are equipped with the Ceva-SensPro Vision AI DSP, a high-performance, low-power processor designed for complex sensor processing and AI workloads. This combination enables automakers to accelerate time-to-market, reduce development costs, and integrate advanced features seamlessly.

"Ceva's SensPro Vision AI DSP, embedded in our Longquan 560 series, provides the high-performance, energy-efficient processing essential for ADAS innovation," said Mr. Gao Feng, CEO of Oritek. "Our collaboration will empower automakers to meet the demands of a fast-evolving automotive market, delivering smarter, safer, and more reliable solutions."

"Oritek's selection of our SensPro processor reinforces the market-leading performance we enable for advanced sensing and processing capabilities required by today's automotive leaders," said Ran Snir, vice president and general manager of the vision business unit at Ceva. "With SensPro's unique capability to seamlessly handle the most intensive real-time workloads associated with critical ADAS applications, we are excited to collaborate on delivering cutting-edge solutions for the rapidly expanding EV market."

Market Context: The Booming Global EV Industry

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by escalating demand for sustainable transportation, stringent emissions regulations, and advancements in technology. China remains the largest EV market, accounting for over 50% of global EV sales. By 2027, it is expected that battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV) will account for 30% of global vehicle sales, led by China. As the industry continues to evolve, Oritek's innovative ADAS solutions, powered by CEVA's SensPro Visio AI processor, are ideally positioned to address this expanding market opportunity.

SensPro™ is a highly-scalable, high-performance vision AI DSP for multitasking sensing and AI workloads of multiple sensors including camera, Radar, LiDar, Time-of-Flight, microphones and inertial measurement units. The SensPro family is designed to handle multiple sensor processing for contextually-aware devices and can be utilized in modern intelligent systems in automotive (inc. ISO26262 functional safety compliance), robotics, surveillance, AR/VR, voice assistants, wearables, mobile and smart home devices. The SensPro maximizes performance-per-watt for multi-sensor processing use cases by utilizing a combination of high performance single and half precision floating point math, point cloud creation and Deep Neural Network processing, along with parallel processing capacity for voice, imaging, and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM). For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-senspro/.

