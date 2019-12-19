CEVA Puts Intuitive Motion Control in the Palm of Your Hand with New Sensor Fusion Solution for Consumer Handheld Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today introduced a new generation of its Hillcrest Labs sensor fusion product family, with the launch of the MotionEngine™ Air software. This production-ready solution delivers low power, motion-based gesture control, 3D motion tracking and pointing for consumer handheld devices in high volume markets, among which are smartphone and PC stylus pens, smart TV and over-the-top (OTT) remote controls, game controllers, AR and VR controllers, and PC peripherals.

The global market for Bluetooth® and other wireless handheld controllers is expanding rapidly with more than 500 million RF devices expected to ship in 2022. New advancements in low power inertial sensors and Bluetooth Low Energy along with the MotionEngine Air sensor fusion software yields sub-milliamp level power draw for the whole system. This enables the proliferation of precise, interactive and intuitive motion-control for always-on and always-aware user experiences.

MotionEngine Air software is production-ready and optimized for use in embedded devices with key features including:

• Precise pointing, gesture and motion control algorithms:

• Cursor for point-and-click control of an onscreen UI

• Gestures such as flick, shake, tap, tilt, rotate, or circle for intuitive UI controls

• 6-axis sensor fusion enabling 3D motion tracking for gaming and VR

• Motion events such as pick-up, flip and stability detector to enable power savings • Patented orientation compensation and adaptive tremor removal, required for a consistent and intuitive user experience • Pre-qualified for use with sensors from the leading inertial sensor suppliers • Comprehensive software stack with host drivers and sensor management to streamline software integration with widely used operating systems including Android, Windows, MacOS and Linux • Arm Cortex-M based evaluation board and related firmware

MotionEngine Air software is a highly flexible, low power and small memory footprint solution that can run on a variety of processors, including Arm Cortex-M, RISC-V and CEVA-BX and CEVA-TeakLite families of DSPs. It can be delivered in multiple configurations – including a full-featured solution that requires an accelerometer plus gyroscope (IMU) and a gesture and motion event-based solution that requires only an accelerometer.

Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager of the Sensor Fusion Business Unit at CEVA, commented: "The Hillcrest Labs MotionEngine Air solution combines the most compelling features we've created in the 15 years since we pioneered the use of MEMS inertial sensors in remote controls. This new product makes it possible for OEM's and ODM's to easily integrate the software into an off-the-shelf RF SoC or MCU to run directly on a battery-powered controller. This opens the door for many different mobile, PC, TV, AR/VR, game and enterprise peripherals to use precise motion controls to enhance a wide variety of user experiences."

CEVA will demonstrate its MotionEngine Air software and evaluation board during CES 2020 at its hospitality suite in the Westgate Hotel. To book a meeting, contact events@ceva-dsp.com. For more information on the MotionEngine Air software solution, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/motionengine/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

