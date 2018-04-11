CEVA-XM6 Computer Vision and Deep Learning Platform Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

Ilan Yona, vice president and general manager of the vision business unit at CEVA, commented: "We are honored that the vision industry has recognized our CEVA-XM6 with this prestigious award. This is the latest in a long line of accolades we have received for our CEVA-XM family of computer vision and deep learning platforms which aim to eliminate the high entry barriers for integrating cost- and power-efficient AI capabilities in every smart and connected edge device."

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design (http://www.vision-systems.com) said, "This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2018 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."

The CEVA-XM6 computer vision and deep learning platform helps designers to bring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to embedded devices within the tight power and cost constraints under which the developers of these products operate. The comprehensive, scalable, integrated hardware and software platform takes an innovative and holistic approach towards the challenges of computer vision and deep learning in edge devices. As CEVA's 5th generation imaging and computer vision platform, the CEVA-XM6 platform is the result of years of expertise and experience of working with dozens of customers to fully address the whole gamut of computer vision and neural network use cases in embedded devices. The result is a complete platform offering that allows developers to efficiently harness the performance of neural networks and machine vision for smartphones, autonomous vehicles, surveillance, robots, drones and other camera-enabled smart devices. For more information on CEVA's platforms and processors for AI at the edge, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/deep-learning/.

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at The Vision Show 2018 held in Boston, MA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

