Ceva Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth IPs Power Renesas' First Combo MCUs for IoT and Connected Home

Ceva-Waves Connectivity IPs Enable Renesas to Deliver Flexible, Power-Efficient Wireless Solutions for Next-Generation IoT Systems

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive growth of IoT and smart home markets is driving demand for highly integrated, power-efficient connectivity solutions that simplify design and accelerate time-to-market. Addressing this need, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced that Renesas Electronics Corporation has integrated Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® LE IPs into its newly launched RA6W1 and RA6W2 combo microcontrollers (MCUs), delivering robust wireless performance across smart home, industrial, and consumer devices.

Renesas, a Tier-1 leader in connected MCUs, selects Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE IPs for its first combo MCUs—reinforcing Ceva’s #1 wireless connectivity leadership. The collaboration advances Ceva’s Physical AI strategy by enabling always-connected, low-power intelligent edge devices across IoT and connected home markets.

Renesas' RA6W1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 MCU and RA6W2 combo Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth LE MCU offer developers the flexibility to design with standalone Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth LE combo, or fully integrated modules, depending on application requirements. These solutions save power, simplify system design, and lower BOM cost, while providing hosted or hostless implementation options for seamless integration into next-generation connected systems.

"Connected devices are advancing at an unprecedented pace, opening new opportunities in IoT and industrial applications," said Chandana Pairla, Vice President of Connectivity at Renesas. "By incorporating Ceva's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE IPs into our MCUs, we are delivering system-level connectivity that combines high performance with exceptional energy efficiency. This integration helps customers reduce design complexity, extend battery life, and accelerate time to market in smart home and industrial automation applications."

"Our unique connectivity IP portfolio delivers the performance and efficiency needed to bring next-generation wireless features into MCUs," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva. "This collaboration with Renesas reinforces our role as a trusted partner, enabling faster IoT innovation and empowering developers to expand what's possible at the smart edge."

Ceva Waves™ is a comprehensive portfolio of wireless connectivity IPs delivering best-in-class performance, energy efficiency, and interoperability for system-on-chip designs. Spanning Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth® LE, Bluetooth Dual Mode, 802.15.4, Ultra-Wideband, and turnkey multiprotocol platforms that also support Thread, Zigbee, and Matter, Ceva Waves enables seamless integration of standards-compliant connectivity into MCUs and SoCs. With proven hardware and complete software stacks, Ceva Waves shortens time-to-market and strengthens Ceva's position as a trusted partner for next-generation IoT and smart home devices.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.