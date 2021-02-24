CEVA's MotionEngine™ Smart TV Software Comes to More Smart TV brands via LG webOS

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that it is expanding its long-standing partnership with LG Electronics (LG) for its Freespace® MotionEngine™ Smart TV software technology to include 3rd party TV brands running LG's webOS smart TV platform.

"Expanding our webOS platform to other TV brands is an important milestone for LG as we evolve our TV business to deliver software and content services," said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "The point-and-click motion control capabilities enabled by CEVA's MotionEngine Smart TV software play an integral role in the popularity of webOS and LG Magic Remote. Introducing this intuitive UI to more webOS users via third party TV brands is key to our vision for the TV industry."

Under the expanded agreement, LG will license its acclaimed webOS smart TV platform, including the intuitive point-and-click cursor control functionality enabled by CEVA's MotionEngine Smart TV software, to third party TV brands adopting the webOS platform for their products. This marks the first time for a global TV manufacturer to develop and market both TV hardware and software and is expected to increase LG's presence in the home entertainment market worldwide.

LG has incorporated CEVA's Hillcrest Labs Freespace MotionEngine Smart TV software in more than 100 million TVs as part of webOS for more than a decade . The precise and intuitive point-and-click cursor control software enables users to access any content onscreen with just a single click, enabling viewers to more efficiently navigate the UI without the need to press direction arrow keys repeatedly to traverse the screen. LG's Magic Remote ensures this capability is enabled seamlessly for its users along with the other rich and innovative features included in webOS.

"We're pleased to expand our more than decade long relationship with LG as it embarks on an exciting new phase for its home entertainment business," said Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager, Sensor Fusion Business Unit at CEVA. "LG's acclaimed TV platform and Magic Remote, featuring our MotionEngine Smart TV software, bring unmatched usability to LG TVs and we're proud to partner with LG as the company expands its customer base through this new webOS platform licensing program."

About MotionEngine

MotionEngine is CEVA's core sensor processing software system and is the product of over 15 years of experience developing sensor-based technology and products. MotionEngine is packaged into the application-specific software products described below and powers the BNO, FSP, and FSM hardware product lines. The software combines high accuracy 6-axis and 9-axis sensor fusion, dynamic sensor calibration, and many application specific features such as cursor control, gesture recognition, activity tracking, context awareness, and AR/VR stabilization to name a few.

MotionEngine software is compatible with the leading embedded processing architectures and operating systems and can be delivered as either a library or a full chip binary with host drivers that dramatically simplify system integration.

The application-specific features are packaged into MotionEngine software products that, when combined with a variety of off-the-shelf inertial and environmental sensors, provide sensor processing solutions for applications that demand the highest accuracy and quality. These are packaged into products for TV and Set-top box Remotes, Robotics, Health & Fitness and PC & Mobile segments – including stylus pens – and may be customized for large customers.

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/motionengine/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ceva-dsp.com

