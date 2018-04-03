CEW Announces Finalists For 2018 Beauty Awards

The 252 finalists were selected from over 1,000 entries from more than 500 brands exclusively by CEW members, all beauty industry professionals. CEW's Board of Governors and select industry influencers will vote to determine the winners. They will be revealed May 18 at the CEW Beauty Awards Luncheon, which is sponsored by The New York Times and will be held at the Midtown Hilton in New York.

"For more than two decades, the CEW Beauty Awards continue to be a primary resource for consumers to help navigate the crowded beauty aisles. There are countless products that launch each year across all categories. The products that become finalists are voted on by the industry – those who know the best in beauty," says Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "Further, the breadth of innovation makes these awards even more important to consumers, who use them as another indicator as to what's best in the marketplace."

Innovation among all entrants was at an all-time high this year – this holds especially true for indie brands. CEW saw a 10% increase of indie entrants from 2017, which demonstrates the prominence of these blooming brands in the industry. Additionally, CEW added five new product categories this year: Indie Hair, Nutricosmetic Product, Niche Fragrance, Packaging Innovation and will recognize industry suppliers for the first time with the Formula Innovation awards.

The complete list of 2018 CEW Beauty Insider Award Finalists can be found on CEW.org.

CEW is an international organization of 9,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

