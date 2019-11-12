CEW Hosting Third Annual Connected Consumer Conference This Week

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 15, Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) will host its third annual Connected Consumer Conference – an immersive event, during which 600+ leading members of the industry will discover the high-tech trends influencing today's beauty consumer. The half-day informational program will focus on leveraging data and intelligence to create beauty experiences, products and engagement to help brands stay on the cutting edge.

The conference will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown (1335 Avenue of the Americas) and provide a networking opportunity for attendees who will gather to hear 18+ experts, including brands, retailers, futurists, and social and digital platforms, speak on what's impacting beauty tech in their respective sectors.

Attendees will learn what's needed to ensure success in today's digital and tech-forward marketing climate, including first released insights from China's Singles' Day – the world's largest shopping event, exceeding Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Other topics will provide learnings to address beauty's most in-demand digital skills including how machine learning can impact strategy, the importance of influencers to brands, the latest developments in voice and visual search, and shopping on social.

"Success in this industry is becoming synonymous with differentiating your brand by staying one step ahead. The educational opportunities we offer at our annual Connected Consumer Conference are invaluable to our members," said Carlotta Jacobson, President, CEW. "Heading into the event's third year, we're proud to have assembled an outstanding roster of speakers to share their expertise and help meet the rapidly evolving needs of the beauty market."

Tickets are available to purchase at $500 for CEW members and $600 for non-members. For more information and to register, please visit the Connected Consumer Conference page on CEW.org.

Overview of Agenda Topics & Speakers :

Keynote Address : Ben Jones , CEO and Co-Founder of Haus Laboratories (Lady Gaga Cosmetics), founded with Lady Gaga, will share his unique perspective as a gaming industry veteran now launching a global beauty brand built on artistry and acceptance – and share insights gained through his transition into beauty overseeing D2C business and customer acquisition for The Honest Company.

: , CEO and Co-Founder of Haus Laboratories (Lady Gaga Cosmetics), founded with Lady Gaga, will share his unique perspective as a gaming industry veteran now launching a global beauty brand built on artistry and acceptance – and share insights gained through his transition into beauty overseeing D2C business and customer acquisition for The Honest Company. Global Consumer Trends : Hannah Symons , Head of Beauty and Personal Care, Euromonitor International, will share what commerce will look like in 2040 in a presentation on the future of beauty retail.

: , Head of Beauty and Personal Care, Euromonitor International, will share what commerce will look like in 2040 in a presentation on the future of beauty retail. The New Search : Rachel Goodman , Head of Beauty Partnerships, Pinterest, will speak to inspiring consumers through visual search, while Kira Rich , Global Technology Strategist, Human Truths Team, Google, will explain how voice is transforming beauty discovery.

: , Head of Beauty Partnerships, Pinterest, will speak to inspiring consumers through visual search, while , Global Technology Strategist, Human Truths Team, Google, will explain how voice is transforming beauty discovery. Retail Predictions : Wendy Liebmann , CEO & Chief Shopper, WSL Strategic Retail, will discuss how digital created a new shopping culture; Bridget Dolan , SVP, New Ventures, Sephora, will speak to redefining omnichannel through holistic client journeys, and Nicolas Le Bourgeois , GM, Baby, Beauty and Luxury Beauty, U.S., Amazon will speak during a fireside chat on voice, discovery and luxury beauty, moderated by Alysia Borsa , EVP/Chief Business & Data Officer, Meredith Corporation .

: , CEO & Chief Shopper, WSL Strategic Retail, will discuss how digital created a new shopping culture; , SVP, New Ventures, Sephora, will speak to redefining omnichannel through holistic client journeys, and , GM, Baby, Beauty and Luxury Beauty, U.S., Amazon will speak during a fireside chat on voice, discovery and luxury beauty, moderated by , EVP/Chief Business & Data Officer, . Smart Data : Dino Ha , Founder & CEO, Memebox, will discuss identifying market gaps through data; Lauren Thaman , Communications Director, P&G Ventures, will give an overview on innovating the optics of aging with a new consumer device; Ming Zhao , Founder & CEO, Proven, will share how AI drives personalization at Proven; Yarden Horwitz , Co-Founder, Spate, will speak to machine intelligence to identify beauty's next big trend, and Guive Balooch , Global VP, Tech Incubator, L'Oréalwill discuss elevating tech to deliver spectacular UX while Oliver Chen , Managing Director, Cowen, moderates.

: , Founder & CEO, Memebox, will discuss identifying market gaps through data; , Communications Director, P&G Ventures, will give an overview on innovating the optics of aging with a new consumer device; , Founder & CEO, Proven, will share how AI drives personalization at Proven; , Co-Founder, Spate, will speak to machine intelligence to identify beauty's next big trend, and , Global VP, Tech Incubator, L'Oréalwill discuss elevating tech to deliver spectacular UX while , Managing Director, Cowen, moderates. Content : Kate Jalkut , Executive Director, Media & Influencer, The Estée Lauder Companies will discuss connecting consumers with brands via influencers.

: , Executive Director, Media & Influencer, The Estée Lauder Companies will discuss connecting consumers with brands via influencers. Commerce : Karin Tracy , U.S. Head of Industry, Facebook, will speak during a fireside chat on shopping on social moderated by David Waltzman , Enterprise Lead, East Coast, Feedonomics; Angelica Munson , Global President, Digital Center of Excellence, Shiseido, will moderate a panel on the fourth industrial revolution featuring Johnna Powell , Global Advisory Head, ConsenSys and Nicolas Harl é , Managing Director, Nova Consulting .

: , U.S. Head of Industry, Facebook, will speak during a fireside chat on shopping on social moderated by , Enterprise Lead, East Coast, Feedonomics; , Global President, Digital Center of Excellence, Shiseido, will moderate a panel on the fourth industrial revolution featuring , Global Advisory Head, ConsenSys and , Managing Director, . The Asian Consumer : Deborah Weinswig , Founder & CEO, Coresight Research, will share insights from retail's $45 billion day and Kimberly Lee , Associate Director of Business Development, Tencent International Business Group, Tencent Holdings (WeChat), will discuss the modern Chinese beauty consumer.

Full bios of each speaker can be found on www.cew.org.

Projected Key Takeaways:

A global view of consumer purchasing habits

Future applications for beauty in tech and digital

Instant messaging platforms as the new e-commerce channel

The future of voice technology

How artificial intelligence is driving change for beauty marketers

The conference is sponsored by Beauty by Amazon, MANE, 24 Seven, BIC, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Birchbox, L'Oréal USA, P&G Beauty, YouCam Makeup, Regi, Quadpay, Macy's, Consultancy Media, Moblty, Samsung, Suite K and Kaplow Communications.

ABOUT CEW

CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks.

