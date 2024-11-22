COSMETIC EXECUTIVE WOMEN (CEW) HONORS THE BEST IN BEAUTY

Celebrating the Most Innovative and Creative Beauty Products of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) announced the winners of the 2024 Beauty Awards on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Mariott Marquis in New York City.

This year's most innovative products across 41 categories were honored at the annual luncheon hosted by Fat Mascara's Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan, celebrating the products, brands and people who've shaped the year in beauty. Lil Mama, singer of the iconic song, "Lip Gloss" also made a special appearance presenting the lip category winners.

"Congratulations to all of the 2024 CEW Beauty Awards winners," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The innovation, creativity, and continued drive to advance the industry is remarkable and a true testament to the future of the beauty business."

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the CEW Beauty Awards, which are recognized as the most coveted industry awards as they are the ONLY ones voted on by industry insiders who know beauty's best: brand executives, VIPs, and leaders in beauty-related industries.

All attendees received a coveted gift bag, worth over $700, and packed with the best beauty products of the year.

The 2024 Beauty Awards winners include:

Acne:

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Wash

Base & Complexion:

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops

Body Moisturizer/Treatment:

Dermalogica Clarifying Bacne Spray

Body Wash/Scrub:

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil

Eye/Brow Product (Makeup):

Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara

Eye/Brow Treatment (Skin):

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream

Facial Cleanser/Scrub:

CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser

Facial Moisturizer:

Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Milk Fermented Barrier Boosting Facial Oil

Facial Serum:

Olay Super Serum

Facial Treatment:

LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask

Hair Care/Treatment:

K18 Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil

Hair Color:

Madison Reed Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit

Conditioner:

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Minute Liquid Mask

Shampoo:

ORIBE Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo

Hair Styling Product:

Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray Light

Hair Tools and Accessories:

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Natural/Textured Hair Product:

SheaMoisture Amla Oil Bond Repair Leave-In Conditioner

Iconic Beauty Product:

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

Indie Brand (Presented by Raymond James):

Makeup by Mario

Indie Makeup Product (Presented by Raymond James):

Saie Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation

Indie Scent (Presented by Raymond James):

Homecourt Balsam Fireplace Scent

Indie Skincare Product (Presented by Raymond James):

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Collagen Activating Serum

Lip Color Product:

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Lip Treatment:

e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Lip Mask

Makeup Tool:

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Face 2.0 Teardrop Complexion Kabuki Brush

Men's Grooming:

Old Spice Super Hydration Body Wash GentleMans Blend Vanilla + Shae Butter

Nail Product:

essie Hard to Resist Advance Nail Strengthener

AND Olive & June The Super Stick Mani

Personal Care Product:

Native Whole Body Deodorant Stick

Home Scent:

Bath & Body Works Laundry Day Wallflowers Fragrance Bulb and Scent Control Heater

Personal Scent: Gender Neutral:

diptyque LEau Papier Eau de Toilette

Personal Scent: Men:

Creed Absolu Aventus

Personal Scent: Women:

Parfums Christian Dior Miss Dior Parfum

Sexual Wellness:

Love Wellness - PH Balanced Cleanser

Skincare Tool:

NuFACE TRINITY+ Complete Set

Sun Care:

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 - Golden Hour

Wellness:

Bath & Body Works Aroma Breathe Deep Eucalyptus Lavender Essential Oil Mist

Supplier's Award: Ingredients & Formulation (Presented by NYSCC):

DSM-Firmenich ETERWELL™ YOUTH

Sustainability Excellence Award (Presented by dsm-firmenich):

Prose

Consumer Obsession Award (Presented by Amazon):

Clinique

Launch of the Year:

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlighter Beauty Wand - Champagne Campaign

Microinfluencer of the Year:

Alejandra Torres @iallietorres

Platinum Sponsors: Amazon Beauty, dsm-firmenich, Evolus

Gold Sponsors: Raymond James, L'Oréal Groupe, Presperse, Unilever, QVC, Nordstrom, CVS Pharmacy, Bazaarvoice, P&G Beauty

Silver and Silver Plus Sponsors: Drunk Elephant, Beauty Barrage, NielsenIQ, Advent International, 24 Seven, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Kenvue, Future U.S., Civic Science

Event Partners: NYSCC, Futura Collective, PIMS, Cosmoprof North America, RPG, Circana, Consultancy Media

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is a global network of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry. Our mission is to advance women by delivering the support, education, and recognition they need to grow their careers. We believe in creating a community where they can thrive, innovate, and lead. And while our focus is on supporting women, we welcome everyone who shares our passion for breaking barriers and championing success.

