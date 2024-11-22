COSMETIC EXECUTIVE WOMEN (CEW) HONORS THE BEST IN BEAUTY

News provided byCEW
Nov 22, 2024, 08:00 ET
Celebrating the Most Innovative and Creative Beauty Products of 2024
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) announced the winners of the 2024 Beauty Awards on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Mariott Marquis in New York City.
This year's most innovative products across 41 categories were honored at the annual luncheon hosted by Fat Mascara's Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan, celebrating the products, brands and people who've shaped the year in beauty. Lil Mama, singer of the iconic song, "Lip Gloss" also made a special appearance presenting the lip category winners.
"Congratulations to all of the 2024 CEW Beauty Awards winners," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The innovation, creativity, and continued drive to advance the industry is remarkable and a true testament to the future of the beauty business."
This year marked the 30th anniversary of the CEW Beauty Awards, which are recognized as the most coveted industry awards as they are the ONLY ones voted on by industry insiders who know beauty's best: brand executives, VIPs, and leaders in beauty-related industries.
All attendees received a coveted gift bag, worth over $700, and packed with the best beauty products of the year.
The 2024 Beauty Awards winners include:
Acne:
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Wash
Base & Complexion:
Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops
Body Moisturizer/Treatment:
Dermalogica Clarifying Bacne Spray
Body Wash/Scrub:
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil
Eye/Brow Product (Makeup):
Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara
Eye/Brow Treatment (Skin):
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream
Facial Cleanser/Scrub:
CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser
Facial Moisturizer:
Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Milk Fermented Barrier Boosting Facial Oil
Facial Serum:
Olay Super Serum
Facial Treatment:
LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask
Hair Care/Treatment:
K18 Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil
Hair Color:
Madison Reed Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit
Conditioner:
Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Minute Liquid Mask
Shampoo:
ORIBE Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo
Hair Styling Product:
Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray Light
Hair Tools and Accessories:
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Natural/Textured Hair Product:
SheaMoisture Amla Oil Bond Repair Leave-In Conditioner
Iconic Beauty Product:
MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
Indie Brand (Presented by Raymond James):
Makeup by Mario
Indie Makeup Product (Presented by Raymond James):
Saie Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation
Indie Scent (Presented by Raymond James):
Homecourt Balsam Fireplace Scent
Indie Skincare Product (Presented by Raymond James):
Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Collagen Activating Serum
Lip Color Product:
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Lip Treatment:
e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Lip Mask
Makeup Tool:
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Face 2.0 Teardrop Complexion Kabuki Brush
Men's Grooming:
Old Spice Super Hydration Body Wash GentleMans Blend Vanilla + Shae Butter
Nail Product:
essie Hard to Resist Advance Nail Strengthener
AND Olive & June The Super Stick Mani
Personal Care Product:
Native Whole Body Deodorant Stick
Home Scent:
Bath & Body Works Laundry Day Wallflowers Fragrance Bulb and Scent Control Heater
Personal Scent: Gender Neutral:
diptyque LEau Papier Eau de Toilette
Personal Scent: Men:
Creed Absolu Aventus
Personal Scent: Women:
Parfums Christian Dior Miss Dior Parfum
Sexual Wellness:
Love Wellness - PH Balanced Cleanser
Skincare Tool:
NuFACE TRINITY+ Complete Set
Sun Care:
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 - Golden Hour
Wellness:
Bath & Body Works Aroma Breathe Deep Eucalyptus Lavender Essential Oil Mist
Supplier's Award: Ingredients & Formulation (Presented by NYSCC):
DSM-Firmenich ETERWELL™ YOUTH
Sustainability Excellence Award (Presented by dsm-firmenich):
Prose
Consumer Obsession Award (Presented by Amazon):
Clinique
Launch of the Year:
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlighter Beauty Wand - Champagne Campaign
Microinfluencer of the Year:
Alejandra Torres @iallietorres
Platinum Sponsors: Amazon Beauty, dsm-firmenich, Evolus
Gold Sponsors: Raymond James, L'Oréal Groupe, Presperse, Unilever, QVC, Nordstrom, CVS Pharmacy, Bazaarvoice, P&G Beauty
Silver and Silver Plus Sponsors: Drunk Elephant, Beauty Barrage, NielsenIQ, Advent International, 24 Seven, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Kenvue, Future U.S., Civic Science
Event Partners: NYSCC, Futura Collective, PIMS, Cosmoprof North America, RPG, Circana, Consultancy Media
Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is a global network of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry. Our mission is to advance women by delivering the support, education, and recognition they need to grow their careers. We believe in creating a community where they can thrive, innovate, and lead. And while our focus is on supporting women, we welcome everyone who shares our passion for breaking barriers and championing success.
CONTACT:
[email protected]
SOURCE CEW
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article