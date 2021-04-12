CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share payable on May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2021.

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. is the holding company for CFBank, N.A. a national bank formed in Ohio in 1892. CFBank has a presence in four major Metro Ohio Markets – Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Akron markets, as well as its two locations in Columbiana County, Ohio. CFBank provides personalized business banking products and services including commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. Our products and services are particularly focused on serving the banking and financing needs of closely held businesses and our business model emphasizes personalized service, customer access to decision makers, quick execution, and the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit and corporate treasury management. Additional information about CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank.

