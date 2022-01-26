CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK, NA, RANKED #4 OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND #2 BEST GROWTH CATEGORY FOR COMMUNITY BANKS BY BANK DIRECTOR

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA announced CFBank was nationally recognized by BankDirector.com, ranking #4 in the Best Community Bank category overall and #2 in Growth Strategy. CFBank is the only Ohio Community Bank Ranked in the Top 10. BankDirector.com is an information resource for senior executives at U.S. financial institutions.

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of 25%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank has been recognized as among the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks by American Banker, and in addition, as a Small Cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler in 2021, 2020, and 2019. CFBank is the only Ohio-based bank and 1 of only 4 banks in the country that have achieved this award for the past 3 consecutive years. In addition, CFBank has been ranked #4 in Performance and #2 in Growth Strategy by Bank Director.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

