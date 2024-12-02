CFD Companies Announce $300M in new AUA, Increased Partnership with Kingdom Advisors

KOKOMO, Ind., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD Companies, home to a fully independent Broker/Dealer and RIA, announced that they continued to enjoy growth in the second and third quarters of 2024. Multiple financial professionals moved their affiliations from competitors to the CFD Companies during the last two quarters, bringing over an additional $300 million in assets under advisement (AUA) to the CFD Companies.

"We are excited to continue our journey of growth and innovation," said Brent Owens, President of CFD Companies. "We are achieving record levels of production across the board, from gross revenue to assets under advisement and beyond. While that growth is a blessing, we recognize that it is predicated upon our service model. Therefore, we remain committed to providing personalized service rooted in transparency, equity and the pursuit of God-honoring excellence."

As CFD continues its strategic growth initiative, the company also announced an increased partnership in 2025 with Kingdom Advisors, the largest network of independent Christian financial advisors. As a Platinum Sponsor for the 2025 Kingdom Advisors' Redeeming Money Conference, CFD will be hosting an event featuring renowned financial speaker and former Olympian, Paul Kingsman.

"We have been blessed with tremendous growth over the last few years, and we foresee our future growth being in tighter partnership with Kingdom Advisors. As a company founded and run on a faith-based mission, we value the synergy and momentum that comes out of the Kingdom Advisors conference each year," said Owens. "Our partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unrivaled service that honors God through excellence to our independent financial advisors and their clients."

CFD Companies is home to a fully independent Broker/Dealer and RIA that believe individuals are best served by a financial professional who possesses the freedom to implement personalized planning and investment strategies. The CFD Companies operate on the premise that an adviser's Broker/Dealer and RIA should act as a partner and resource network, empowering adviser-client relationships through trust, innovative support and a shared commitment to mutual growth.

While others operate in cliché, CFD operates in commitment. To learn more about that commitment and the future of your business in partnership with CFD, visit https://www.joincfd.com/.

