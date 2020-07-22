cfm Distributors Selects Meridian and DSI to Transform Business and Supply Chain Processes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian, a prominent technology consulting firm, and DSI, a leading provider of inventory management solutions, announced today that cfm Distributors has selected Meridian to implement the NetSuite ERP platform to improve many cross-organizational business processes and DSI to install its Cloud Inventory® solutions to manage and optimize warehouse processes. cfm will use these solutions at its Kansas City headquarters, branch locations, and warehouses, and will better serve its partners and customers through an expanded eCommerce solution.

cfm Distributors, a 100-percent employee-owned HVAC distributor operating six branches in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska, is focused on simplicity, process improvement opportunities, and creative ideas to serve their team and their customers.

Meridian will implement the NetSuite platform to increase data access across the organization, reduce cost via systems consolidation, and coordinate all order entry points. Simplification of item and pricing updates will eliminate manual processes and improve inventory planning, vendor management, and fulfillment across all eCommerce and sales channels.

cfm Distributors will implement the DSI cloud-based inventory management solution to improve productivity and increase operational visibility enterprise-wide. Manual, paper-based processes posed a challenge to achieving complete and real-time inventory visibility, and cfm needed a mobile-first solution to manage all warehouse processes under one system. cfm will use NetSuite and Cloud Inventory to manage warehouse functions including inventory cycle counts, picking, packing, shipping, receiving, and returns handling.

"cfm Distributors has a long history of providing our customers with the highest quality products and services, and we needed our business processes, from accounting to the warehouse, to reflect that commitment to excellence," said Lauren Roberts, CEO, cfm Distributors. "NetSuite and DSI will transform our business processes, end-to-end, and mobilize our entire supply chain."

"DSI Cloud Inventory will give cfm the right tools to completely transform their inventory management strategy," said Mark Goode, President & CEO, DSI. "We are thrilled to partner with Meridian to take part in cfm Distributors' NetSuite journey toward end-to-end inventory visibility which will yield increased productivity, compliance, inventory optimization, and revenue generation."

About cfm Distributors, Inc.

Founded in 1969, cfm is a full service HVACR distributor with applied equipment. Major product lines include York, Guardian, Bohn, Reznor, Daikin, Bard, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and Hitachi. Visit www.cfmdistributors.com to learn more.

About Meridian Business, LLC

Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a five-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian Business Services is to be an extension of our client's advisory team to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries. Visit www.meridianbusiness.com to learn more.

About DSI

DSI's Cloud Inventory® and robust suite of applications empower organizations with real-time inventory management and visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com or call +1.800.217.8030 to learn more.

Press Contacts

Doug Borcherding

Meridian Managing Director

[email protected]

816.591.6645

Skye Nguyen

DSI Director, Communications

[email protected]

816.416.5296

SOURCE DSI

Related Links

https://www.dsiglobal.com

