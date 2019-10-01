CFO at FASTSIGNS International Named a 2019 CFO of the Year by Dallas Business Journal

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Herbert, CFO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was recently named a Dallas Business Journal's 2019 CFO of the Year honoree. The CFO of the Year Awards are given to the chief financial officers who deliver outstanding performances for their companies.

Ron Herbert, Chief Financial Officer of FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

A panel of independent judges, drawn from the region's top financial leaders, determine honorees based on criteria that include the following: demonstrated financial growth during the year, success in overcoming significant business challenges or barriers, examples of team leadership and superior management, and demonstrated commitment to the company's financial best practices and accounting standards, or success as a strategic visionary for the enterprise. Additional factors that are considered for selection include a chief financial officer's contributions to the community through social, nonprofit or charitable giving.

During his tenure at FASTSIGNS, Systemwide Sales have increased from $385 million to more than $520 million and the number of locations has grown from 557 to 710. These metrics are indicative of Ron's strengths as an operationally-minded CFO with a focus on growth stage, technology-enabled business services firms. Ron has been successful as a CFO for NASDAQ listed companies, venture-backed companies, and several private equity backed companies, including FASTSIGNS. He is a graduate of SMU and a Texas CPA.

"Since Ron joined our company in October 2014, FASTSIGNS International has consistently grown in Systemwide Sales, royalty revenue and EBITDA growth in dollars as well as in increasing EBITDA margin," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Ron has served as a key business partner to me to facilitate growth responsibly, by maximizing the investments made in marketing, technology and personnel. He holds his team and his peers accountable to the results promised and expected in a positive and collegial manner. He listens first, seeks input from the team and then executes on the plan to create the optimal result."

The CFO honorees will be recognized at an Awards Dinner to be held Thursday, November 7 at The Fairmont Dallas. In addition, the honorees will be featured in a special publication of the Dallas Business Journal on Friday, November 8.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:

Leah Edwards

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

(214) 346-5792

leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

