FASTSIGNS® Recognized as a Best of the Best Franchise Opportunity by Entrepreneur Magazine for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Leading Sign and Graphics Franchise Receives Prestigious Recognition as Top of its Category

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was recognized as one of the Best of the Best Franchises in 2024 by Entrepreneur. This year marks the eighth consecutive time FASTSIGNS has ranked #1 in its category.

Based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability, the franchises selected by Entrepreneur as 2024's Best of the Best are ranked not only in the increasingly competitive Franchise 500 list this year but also at the top of their respective industry categories.

"FASTSIGNS has been in the business of providing exceptional signs, graphics and visual solutions for more than 40 years, and this recognition further cements us as the leading sign franchise in North America," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "FASTSIGNS plays a pivotal role in helping local businesses, and the continued success and growth of our brand would not be possible without the incredible support and collaboration of the FASTSIGNS team and franchisee network. We look forward to sustaining this momentum and offering diverse franchising opportunities to aspiring business owners as we expand into new markets."

FASTSIGNS has also been recognized by Entrepreneur as #73 overall on this year's Franchise 500. The brand provides the highest support ratio of any sign franchise and offers diverse opportunities for prospective franchisees, including allowing independent sign shops or businesses in related industries to gain the support of the franchise through its co-brand and conversion programs.

"Co-branding with FASTSIGNS has changed my business. As an independent entrepreneur in the photo business, coming into the sign business and seeing what FASTSIGNS has provided for us is completely game changing," said Gaby Mullinax, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Fullerton, CA and FASTSIGNS of Brea, CA. "When you become an entrepreneur, you are on your own, everything falls on your shoulders. FASTSIGNS takes that on for you in a sense and delivers opportunities."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $248,083 - $344,624, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fsfastsigns.com/ .

To view FASTSIGNS in the 2024 Best of the Best list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands July 16th, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/best-of-the-best .

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With nearly 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 770 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2024 for the eighth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

